Pahalgam Attack: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi In Kashmir To Review Security Situation

Srinagar: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reached Srinagar on Friday to assess the security situation and review the ongoing counter-terror operation in the wake of the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, officials said.
According to defence officials posted in Srinagar, the Army Chief's first stop will be the Victor Force headquarters in Awantipora, the division responsible for military operations in South Kashmir.
They further said that during the visit, General Dwivedi will meet field-level operational commanders to evaluate intelligence inputs and review the progress of the ongoing search operation.
The Army Chief, as per the officials, will also be briefed on the status of the counter-terror operation and the wider security grid being established in the region. Later in the afternoon, Gen Dwivedi is scheduled to visit the Chinar Corps headquarters in Srinagar, where he will hold meetings with Northern Army Commander Lt General Suchendra Kumar and 15 Corps Commander Lt General Prashant Srivastava.
The Army Chief's visit follows the deadly attack on April 22, when 26 civilians, including tourists and a local horseman, were killed by four heavily armed militants affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow.
This is the Army Chief's second visit to Kashmir this month. On April 8, he visited Srinagar to assess the security situation and the operational readiness of the forces. According to an official statement from the Indian Army, the Chief of Army Staff held discussions on a wide range of issues related to the security scenario in the region.
"The visit was part of the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to maintain high operational standards and ensure that the forces are well-equipped to handle any security threats in the region," the statement said on April 8.
