Pahalgam Attack: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi In Kashmir To Review Security Situation

Srinagar: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reached Srinagar on Friday to assess the security situation and review the ongoing counter-terror operation in the wake of the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, officials said.

According to defence officials posted in Srinagar, the Army Chief's first stop will be the Victor Force headquarters in Awantipora, the division responsible for military operations in South Kashmir.

They further said that during the visit, General Dwivedi will meet field-level operational commanders to evaluate intelligence inputs and review the progress of the ongoing search operation.

The Army Chief, as per the officials, will also be briefed on the status of the counter-terror operation and the wider security grid being established in the region. Later in the afternoon, Gen Dwivedi is scheduled to visit the Chinar Corps headquarters in Srinagar, where he will hold meetings with Northern Army Commander Lt General Suchendra Kumar and 15 Corps Commander Lt General Prashant Srivastava.