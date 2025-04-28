Pahalgam Attack Aftermath: History Of Ceasefire Violations By Pakistan Along LoC In Jammu Kashmir

Hyderabad: Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control for the fourth straight night on the intervening night of Apr 27 and 28 by resorting to unprovoked firing along the Kupwara-Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The fresh ceasefire violation, which comes in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, has left the border villages in panic. This is not the first time the ceasefire violation has happened along the LoC. Let us revisit the past incidents when the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the imaginary demarcation line along the Indo-Pak border.

What Is LoC(Line Of Control)?



LoC is a imaginary line demarcated on maps and ground where the two armies of India and Pakistan were located when the ceasefire of 1948 came into being after the first India-Pakistan Conflict, in 1947-48. It was called the Ceasefire Line (CFL), it got demarcated under the Suchetgarh Agreement of 1972, which followed the Shimla Agreement. It differs from the international border (IB), which is the legal uncontentious boundary between two states.



It was the 1971 war between India and Pakistan over the question of Bangladesh that turned the ceasefire line into the Line of Control (LoC), as it is known today. There was no LoC before 1972 Shimla Agreement was signed between India and Pakistan.



The Simla Agreement of 1972 replaced the earlier Ceasefire Line (CFL) of 1949 with the LoC in J&K. Although the LoC bears similarities to the CFL, it is the result of several minor territorial readjustments between India and Pakistan resulting from the war of 1971.



Unlike the CFL, which was monitored de jure by the United National Observers Group (UNMOGIP) as an international third party, the sanctity of the LoC is maintained de facto by Indian and Pakistani troops on either side of the border



The IB is manned by police forces on a non-tactical basis to prevent unauthorised trans-border movement, smuggling and other such illegal activity.



The LoC is, however, different. For one, it is manned by the armies on both sides in eye-ball to eye-ball contact.





The Peculiar Case Of Jammu International Border



In between the LoC and the IB is an awkward phenomenon called the Jammu IB; an alignment which India considers final and uncontentious but Pakistan perceives it as not finalised. It terms it the “Working Boundary”, a term we do not share in vocabulary. It remains manned by the Central Armed Police Forces, the BSF in this case and the Rangers a paramilitary force of Pakistan.





Forms Of Ceasefire Violations

The actions on the LoC and Jammu IB currently underway involve major breaches of ceasefire, which means regular fire assaults, using lethal weapons. These also affect the local population, thus drawing more attention.



A History Of Ceasefire Violations Duels On LoC



After the delineation of the LoC in 1972, the border remained peaceful for almost a decade, with only occasional violations. CFVs increased toward the end of the 1980s and heightened in the1990s, as the Kashmir insurgency peaked.



Cross-LoC firing intensified after India began constructing the fence on its side in 2001.



After the CFA (Ceasefire Agreement) of 2003, both sides reported negligible CFVs for five years, till 2008 indicating that the Composite Dialogue between the two countries yielded encouraging results on the border.



The 2003 ceasefire agreement along the LOC has had a checkered history. There was Peace along the Loc from 2003 November to 2008 November as both sides observed the ceasefire in letter and spirit, But after 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks there was spike in ceasefire violations from the Pakistan side. But the ceasefire was vogue till 2012.



From 2012 onwards barring 2016 , Pakistan has continuously violated ceasefire and the number of violations have been increasing over the years.



The violations on the IB/WB and the LoC spiked in 2013 as India reported 347 Pakistani violations and Pakistan reported 464 Indian violations. Since then CFVs have increased every year.



In 2017, Pakistan accused India of 1,970 violations and in 2018 India recorded ,936 CFVs by Pakistan on the J&K borders – an all-time high in the 15 years since the signing of the CFA.



In May 2018, India announced a Non-Initiation of Combat Operations in J&K – called the Ramzan ceasefire – followed by the reinstatement of the 2003 CFA. hostilities soon broke out and Violations escalated in 2019 and 2020.



In February 2021 , Peace returned to LOC after the India and Pakistan agreement to strictly observe the 2003 ceasefire agreement. Both countries have implemented the ceasefire agreement well for the last four years.





The 2003 Ceasefire Agreement

The ceasefire agreement was reached in November 2003, four years after the Kargil War. On November 26, 2003 the ceasefire took effect along the entire stretch of the India-Pakistan frontier.The CFA of 2003 is an unwritten mutual commitment which seeks to uphold the legitimacy of the LoC and reinstate various mechanisms put in place since the 1949 and 1972 agreements, such as hotlines and flag meetings, for the peaceful maintenance of the Indo-Pak borders in J&K.

2003 Ceasefire Agreement Renewal

India and Pakistan, in February 2021, issued a joint statement to strictly observe the 2003 Ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control(LoC).

Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan At LoC In Numbers



The highest number of such ceasefire violations took place in 2002, when 8,376 incidents of ceasefire violations were reported by Pakistan. From 2010 to September 2020, Pakistan violated the peace pact on borders at least 11,572 times by resorting to cross-border fire in J&K, killing 240 Indians -- including 122 civilians and 118 security force personnel and leaving 673 civilians and 594 force personnel injured.



As Compared to 2010, the incidents of such aggression by pakistan at the border in jammu and kashmir increased around 50 times in year 2019.



In 2018, there were 2,140 ceasefire violations (nearly six a day) in which 59 persons including 30 civilians were killed, and 259 including 143 civilians injured.



The year 2019 witnessed nine ceasefire violations per day, totalling 3,479, in which 37 people including 19 security personnel were killed and 249 people including 122 security personnel injured.



The Year 2020 saw the maximum ceasefire violations since 2002, with Pakistan violating the ceasefire 5133 times.





The Task Of Indian Army At LoC



The task of the Army has became twofold; first maintaining the sanctity of the LoC (no negative change) in alignment and state and second, preventing infiltration. When translated, the first meant holding posts strongly and dominating the gaps by fire and observation; the second meant physical prevention of any unauthorised movement across the nooks and crannies of the broken and extremely dangerous terrain.



As Pakistan ratcheted up the infiltration of terrorists and warlike material, the strength of terrorists on the Indian side increased manifold as did the number of tiers of such manned alignments, ably supported by technology and physical obstacles.





Why Pakistan Resorts To Ceasefire Violations



The LoC/Jammu IB provide the scope for sending messages to different stakeholders. When activated, they keep the international community concerned about potentially destabilising exchanges between nuclear armed neighbours. Pakistan finds it difficult to sufficiently activate the Valley hinterland either due to low strength of terrorists or insufficient energy among the separatist cadres, it resorts to activating the LoC due to all the above reasons.



The LoC in the Kupwara sector, which is densely packed with troops in depth, has lesser density along the LoC itself. This is because it is most prone to infiltration through Keran, Machil and the Northern Gallis. The terrain forces larger gaps and isolation of posts.



In the desire to cover maximum ground to prevent infiltration and ensure sanctity of the LoC, units here maintain smaller strength in a larger number of posts.





The Barbaric BATs Of Pakistan



Patrolling and smaller posts along the LoC become vulnerable when Pakistan's Border Action Teams (BAT) concentrate to create a local superiority. Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) has inflicted barbarism on Indian soldiers, there has been cases in the past where Pakistan ( BAT) has beheaded Indian soldiers.





Modi Bunkers

Modi bunker is an informal term used to describe the underground bunkers constructed along the Line of Control (LoC) to protect civilians from cross-border shelling. These bunkers, built in large numbers during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second tenure, were part of a major government initiative to enhance the safety of residents living near conflict-prone border areas.

In 2021, around 8,000 underground bunkers were built along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu province, officials said. The Centre had initially sanctioned 14,460 bunkers across five districts — Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, and Rajouri — with an additional 4,000 later approved to cover more vulnerable populations.