ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam All-Party Meet: Owaisi Finds Fault With Centre For Not Inviting Smaller Parties

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite all political parties irrespective of the number of members in the Parliament for the Pahalgam all-party meeting.

In a social media post, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member said he spoke to Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday night and that he was informed that the NDA government was thinking of inviting only parties with "five or 10 MPs".

Owaisi also said when he asked why not parties with fewer MPs, the Union Minister replied that the meeting would get "too long" and "joked" that the AIMIM leaders "voice is anyway, too loud."

"Your own party (BJP) does not have a majority. Whether it is a party with 1 MP or 100, they were all elected by Indians and deserve to be heard on such an important matter. This is not a political issue, it is a national issue. Everyone must be heard. I urge Narendra Modi to make this a real ALL Party Meeting, every party with an MP in Parliament must be invited," he said in the post.