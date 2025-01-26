ETV Bharat / bharat

Padma Shri Recognition Of My Work, My Family's Legacy: Ayodhya Ram Temple Architect Sompura

Chief Architect of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Chandrakant Sompura, along with the members of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, visits the mandir construction site on Tuesday. General Secretary of the trust, Champat Rai, and other trustees were also present. ( ANI )

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad-based architect of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Sunday said the Centre's decision to award the Padma Shri to him was a recognition of his work.

Chandrakant Sompura, from a long line of temple architects, is among the eight persons from Gujarat whose names were announced for Padma awards on Saturday.

"It is a recognition of my work and dedication with which my family has contributed to temple design through generations. The Padma Shri is very special to me. Our family has been dedicated to temple architecture for several generations," said the 81-year-old architect.

Sompura said he has designed several famous temples in India and abroad, including the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, various Shaktipeeths, like the one at Ambaji in Gujarat, as well as Swaminarayan temple in London, apart from works in Singapore and USA.

Sompura said he has been involved with the Ram Temple project since 1980. "We designed the temple in the past, and re-designed it when its size expanded," he said, adding he is also involved in designing seven other smaller temples, such as those of Shabri and Nishadraj, in Ayodhya. Work on these are underway, he added.