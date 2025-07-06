ETV Bharat / bharat

Padma Shri Given To Writer Hugh Gantzer In Person After 16-Day Delay

Mussoorie: Noted travel writer Hugh Gantzer was eventually given the Padma Shri award in person after a delay of 16 days. He was nominated for this award along with his wife Colleen Gantzer, who was awarded posthumously. This delay drew an angry criticism from Hugh Gantzer who was livid over the carelessness of the Uttarakhand administration and even threatened to complain to the Prime Minister’s office.

Hugh Gantzer was unable to attend the Padma prize distribution ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan on June 27 because of poor health. The Union Home Ministry had in a letter dated June 18 directed the state administration to personally hand over the medal along with the miniature and brochure. But surprisingly it took 16 days for the administration to carry out the task.

When the state home secretary Shailesh Bagauli reached the Gantzer household on Saturday along with a team, he had to face the latter’s resentment. Hugh Gantzer clearly told the team, “This is not just a medal but a national honour. If urgency cannot be shown even for this, it is a matter of shame for the nation.”

Hugh Gantzer was so hurt that he initially declined to accept the Padma Shri and said that he would register a complaint with the Prime Minister’s office. The shaken officials got down to pacify him and he eventually accepted the award even as the public started questioning the attitude of the administration towards a recipient of such an honour.