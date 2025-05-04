Literacy Activist Padma Shri K V Rabia Passes Away At 59

Vellilakad: K.V. Rabia (59), Padma Shri awardee and a literacy activist from Vellilakad, Tirurangadi, who overcame serious physical challenges such as polio, cancer and spinal cord injury and made her mark in the field of social service, passed away on Sunday.

She breathed her last while undergoing treatment for the past few days. Her body has been kept at her sister's house in Mampuram. Rabia gained widespread attention for her active participation in the Kerala State Literacy Mission. She received national recognition for her efforts to provide literacy to those deprived of education.

In 2022, she was honoured with the Padma Shri for her contributions to the field of social service. Additionally, she was awarded the National Youth Award in 1993. She has received many honours, including the International Award, the Murimathil Bava Award, the Seethi Sahib Memorial Award (2010), the Kannaki Stree Shakti Puraskar (1999), and the Vanitha Ratnam Award from the state government in 2014.

During her studies at P.S.M.O. College, Rabia contracted Polio and left her studies at the age of 17. She lived her life in a wheelchair and became more active in the field of social service. After becoming paralysed below the waist, Rabia survived cancer and a spinal injury, and for the past three decades, she has been a full-fledged presence in the educational, cultural and social fields.

During the COVID era, she lost four of her family members, including her two sisters, a brother-in-law, and an aunt.

