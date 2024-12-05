Padma Shri Awardee Jitender Singh Shunty Joins AAP Ahead Of Delhi Elections, Likely To Contest From Shahdara

New Delhi: Padma Shri awardee and social worker Jitender Singh Shunty joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February next year. Shunty, the founder of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Foundation and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, is known for his humanitarian efforts, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He joined AAP in the presence of party national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who welcomed him warmly. "We are honoured to have Jitender Singh Shunty join us. His dedication to social service aligns perfectly with AAP's commitment to serving the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also praised Shunty for his contributions during the pandemic. "He is known as 'Ambulance Man' and has cremated more than 70,000 bodies in a respectful manner. During COVID, when people were hesitant to accept the bodies of their family members, he performed the last rites. Despite contracting COVID himself, he continued his mission, even when his family was affected. For this, he was awarded the Padma Shri," he added.

After taking the membership, Shunty expressed his gratitude and said, "Inquilab Zindabad."

Shunty's entry into AAP comes shortly after the retirement of Delhi Assembly Speaker and Shahdara MLA Ram Niwas Goel from electoral politics. Speculations are rife that Shunty will contest from the Shahdara constituency, where he served as an MLA from the BJP in 2013.

Shunty's NGO, the SBS Foundation, is well known for providing free ambulance services and creating unclaimed bodies, performing post-cremation rites in accordance with Hindu and Sikh traditions.