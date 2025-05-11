Padma Shri Awardee, Agricultural Scientist Subbanna Ayyappan Found Dead In Cauvery River

Mandya: Renowned agricultural scientist and Padma Shri awardee Subbanna Ayyappan (70), who went missing for three days, was found dead in the Cauvery river near Sai Ashram in Srirangapatna in Mandya district on Saturday.

Ayyappan lived in an apartment on Akkamahadevi Road in the Vishweshwara Nagar Industrial Area of ​​Mysuru and is survived by his wife and two daughters. The Srirangapatna police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Police received information about an unidentified body floating in the river last evening. A team from Srirangapatna police station retrieved the body and identified him as Ayyappan. His scooter was found on the riverbank.

Ayyappan had left home on May 7 and when he did not return till night, family members lodged a missing report at the Vidyaranyapuram police station in Mysuru.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that he may have fallen into the river near the Sai Baba Ashram in Srirangapatna. The body was sent to the KR Hospital in Mysuru for post-mortem. The exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, a police officer said.

"Subbanna Ayyappan used to visit Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in Mysuru and meditate on the banks of the Cauvery river in Srirangapatna. Police retrieved his body after locals spotted it floating in the river," said his relative and lawyer, Srinidhi.

Ayyappan was born on December 10, 1955, in Yalandur in Chamarajanagar district. He completed his graduation in Fisheries Science from Mangaluru in 1975 and his masters in 1977. He did his PhD from the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru in 1998.

Ayyappan was an agricultural and fisheries (aquaculture) scientist and worked in Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Barrackpore, Bhubaneswar and Bangalore. He served as the director of the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar, and the director of the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE), Mumbai. Also, he had served as the secretary of the Union Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), the founder chief executive of the National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad, and the chairman of the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

Ayyappan had played a key role in India's 'Blue Revolution' and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2022. Apart from being active in agricultural research, he had played a key role in setting up various institutions across the country and also served as the Vice-Chancellor of the Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal.