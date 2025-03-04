Padma Awrdee's Granddaughter Wins Bengal Bhawaiya Music Competition

Darjeeling: Martina Sinha, the granddaughter of Padma awardee Nagendranath Roy, who translated the Ramayana into Rajbanshi, has been crowned the winner of the 36th Bhawaiya Music Competition. The 28-year-old's achievement has made her grandfather and the entire north Bengal proud.

Nagendranath, a resident of Patharghata under Chaitanyapur of Matigara block, was bestowed with Padma Shri in March for his research in the Rajbanshi language and translation. He advised Sinha to never forget her roots, irrespective of how famous she becomes.

Bhawaiya means feeling and is a folk song sung by the Rajbanshi community of North Bengal. There are several categories, among which Dariya and Chatka are the most popular, which are being practiced by Sinha. Dariya is sung during sorrow, while Chatka is sung during laughter and jesting.

Sinha picked up singing at the age of 3, getting the advantage of being brought up in a family of music lovers. She has been weaving the dream of music, which earned her this state-level feat in the Chatka category. She is also pursuing a PhD in English Literature from the North Bengal University. At leisure, the grandfather-granddaughter duo discusses over Rajbanshi.

"I have loved music since childhood and dreamt of performing on bigger stages. The recent achievement has partially fulfilled the desire, and I want to go ahead. My family members are very happy, and I want to inspire the young generation to sing in Rajbanshi so that the heritage can be taken forward," she said.

"There is a tradition of music in our family, and Martina had a hobby of it since her childhood. We tried to support her as much as we could and are happy about her achievement. We want her not to stop here and carry forward her potential to a bigger platform," Leela Roy Sinha, Martina's mother, said.

"I am very happy as she has carried forward our family tradition of music in Rajbanshi. She used to learn the nitty-gritty of Rajbanshi from me and has acquired good knowledge of the language. I have advised her not to bask in the glory of success but to carry along the legacy of the folk song," Nagendranath said.

"It is a matter of price, and the Sinha family is well-known for their love for Rajbanshi. The path shown by Nagendranath to Martina is exemplary. We want her to carry forward the legacy and enrich the language as well as the Bhawaiya song. The youths are not interested in speaking Rajbanshi and singing Bhawaiya. Martina's feat will inspire them," Amal Roy, a folk singer of Naxalbari, said.