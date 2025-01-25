ETV Bharat / bharat

30 Unsung Heroes Awarded Padma Shri

India's first woman puppeteer is among 30 unsung heroes who were awarded Padma Shri.

Padma Shri Award (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 8:24 PM IST

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday announced 30 winners of the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award, on the eve of the Republic Day 2025.

A 100-year-old freedom fighter from Goa, a Dhak player from West Bengal who trained 150 women in the male-dominated field and India's first woman puppeteers are among 30 unsung heroes who were awarded Padma Shri.

Libia Lobo Sardesai, who played an important role in Goa's freedom movement, cofounded an underground radio station -- 'Voz da Liberdabe (Voice of Freedom)' -- in a forested area in 1955 to rally people against the Portuguese rule, has been awarded the Padma Shri by the President.

Also among the awardees is Gokul Chandra Dey, a 57-year-old Dhak player from West Bengal, who broke the gender stereotype by training 150 women in the male-dominated field. Dey also created a lightweight Dhak type, 1.5 kg less than the conventional instrument, and represented India on various international platforms and performed with Maestros like Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Zakir Hussain.

A vocal advocate of woman empowerment, 82-year-old Sally Holkar transformed once dying Maheshwari craft and founded a Handloom school in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, to give training in traditional weaving techniques. Born in America and Inspired by Rani Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy, she devoted five decades of her life to revitalising her 300-year-old weaving legacy. She has also been awarded Padma Shri.

