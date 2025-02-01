'Dream Come True': Padma Awardee On Sitharaman Wearing Saree Gifted By Her While Presenting Budget

Patna: It was a dream come true for Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget on Saturday while wearing a saree, with an intricate Madhubani painting, gifted by her. Sitharaman wore an off-white handloom silk saree with fish-themed embroidery and golden border while presenting the budget.

"Sitharaman ji paid a great tribute to Madhubani art by wearing the saree gifted by me two months ago. While presenting her this saree at the Mithila Art Institute in Madhubani for a credit outreach event two months ago, I had requested her to wear it on the Budget Day. She accepted my request... it's like a dream come true for me," Devi, a renowned Madhubani artist from Bihar, told PTI over phone.

Devi said that it had taken over a month to prepare the saree. A resident of Ranti village in Madhubani district, Devi was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021 for her contributions to art. Devi practices both 'Kachnhi' (line sketching) 'and 'Bharni' (coloured) styles of Madhubani painting. Her work has been described by experts as "combining community traditions with modern themes".

Details about her work has been featured as part of course material in the Maithili language at certain universities. Devi has completed a number of murals for the central and state governments in India, and teaches Madhubani art techniques to children. She is also an instructor at the Mithila Art Institute, in Madhubani. Her paintings, documenting the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns, were also acquired by several foreign universities.

Commenting on Sitharaman wearing Madhubani saree, Bandana Preyashi, Secretary, Bihar's Industries Department, wrote on X, "Union Finance Minister adorns a Madhubani saree made by Padma Shri, Dulari Devi for presenting the Union Budget-2025 in Parliament. I had the privilege of meeting Dulari Devi and others when we had organised the Women and Art Exhibition at Bihar Museum, Patna. Exquisite work."