Padlocked Health Centre, Cracked Bridge And A Swipe At 'Naya Kashmir': Engineer Rashid Begins MP Journey With A Bang

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Shortly after walking out of jail in an alleged terror funding case last month, Baramulla MP, Sheikh Abdul Rashid popularly known as Engineer Rashid ignited controversies during the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly election campaign. Unfazed by the accusations from his political opponents of being a proxy of Bharatiya Janata Party, he shifted the political dynamics with his presence on the ground. With the state polls for the 90 seats now over, Rashid has assumed his new role as Member of Parliament with a bang.



Video Of Padlocked Health Centre Takes Social Media By Storm

On the very first day of his work on October 2, Rashid caused a stir with his video on social media, targeting the government for lack of accountability in ‘Naya Kashmir’. The video which went viral showed a padlocked entrance of New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) in Lach Mawer Handwara in his Baramull Lok Sabha constituency forcing Kashmir’s health department to order an inquiry.



Swipe At J&K LG Over 'Naya Kashmir'

“My request to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and administration is if this is the model of governance” While seeking action against the Kashmir's director of health services for giving free hand to his subordinate officials and ignoring the plight of people, Rashid warned the officials in his parliamentary constituency of Baramulla to work diligently.

“From a peon to commissioner, everyone will have to work in my constituency,” he says. “But if you don’t work, you know my behaviour and we will gherao your office. ….DC Kupwara should move out of office and understand public issues,” he said.



Chief Medical Officer Kupwara Speaks

It is learnt that the staff at the healthcare facility under scrutiny of two employees including a doctor were absent from their duties on the morning of October 2. Chief Medical Officer Kupwara Dr Mohammad Ramzan admits the facility was locked saying they have ordered an inquiry to be completed within two days.

“The health centre has a strength of three posts and two staffers are deputed right now while the one post is vacant,” he told ETV Bharat. The health facility which falls in Rashid’s native village serves almost 2000 people.

“Health centres are open till late but only that day the doctor and the staffer were absent. We will be responsible accordingly after the inquiry,” said Ramzan.

Besides, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president raised a host of issues including the restrictions at Rajwar Gate and cracks on Kulangam bridge connecting multiple villages in Kupwara with civil and military authorities. The maverick politician demanded the gate should be opened round the clock to facilitate public movement. But many argue, these security measures are necessitated as the frontier district shares porous Line of Control with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. But Engineer Rashid says he was assured both issues would be addressed on a “priority” with the work on the bridge starting a day later on Thursday.

Until his interim bail on September 11, the 58-year-old was held in Tihar jail on the charges of terror funding. But the court, according to his chief spokesperson Inam un Nabi, gave him bail with a condition not to talk about his case and dialing the inquiry officer showing his face and location on a daily basis. But knowing he has to return to jail on September 12, Engineer Rashid has set up four offices in Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora- all in his Baramulla constituency.

“Two representatives of Engineer Rashid have been posted in these offices to listen to public grievances,” added Inam. They have been authorised by the MP to take up local grievances with the authorities. The grievances, according to him, mainly pertain to the health department including patients requiring medical attention.

But the focus is not alone on Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency which saw defeat of two political heavy weights including former chief minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone at the hands of Rashid. Instead, Rashid is trying to make the AIP a pan Kashmir party by readying offices in each assembly constituency with eyes all set on civic body polls to be held by the year-end.

“Whether we win or lose the assembly polls,” he says. “We will listen to public issues at these offices. It will at least give some sense of belonging to them.”