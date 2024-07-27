ETV Bharat / bharat

PAC Finds Anomalies And Discrepancies In Infrastructure Development Project In LWE Areas

New Delhi: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Lok Sabha in its latest report submitted in Parliament pointed out anomalies and discrepancies in infrastructure development in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas. In a report on the 'Implementation of Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) project (Phase-I) to provide mobile service in areas affected by Left-wing extremism relating to the Ministry of Communication,' the PAC has found that the vendors assigned by the Department of Telecommunication to provide electricity in the LWE areas got payments towards electric consumption for the sites, which were never provided electric connection.

The findings of the PAC come at a time when the Union Home Ministry has been claiming to give much more emphasis to the infrastructure development of LWE-affected areas. The committee emphasised concern about the imprudent selection of technology, delays in implementation, vendor-related issues and inadequate marketing strategies.

The committee notes from the reply of the Department of Telecommunication that BSNL called a tender for cost-effective implementation, considering security measures and green energy solutions.

"Due to challenges in LWE-affected areas, sites were changed during rollout. Some sites were commissioned without electric connection with vendors committed to maintaining uptime and efforts were made to provide electricity, but only 152 sites had received it," the PAC said in its report.

The maintenance of the electric connection and cost of electricity had to be borne by the vendor and since it was not separately specified, the vendor got payments toward electric consumption for the sites, which were never provided electric connection, the PAC report stated.

Imprudent Selection of Low Power BTS using 2G Technology

The committee observed that the project for providing mobile services in LWE-affected areas, funded by Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), had earmarked a significant initiative to offer communication services in remote regions. However, the technology chosen for the project was 2G, delivering sub-optimal performance and limiting augmentation possibilities.