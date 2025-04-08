ETV Bharat / bharat

Chidambaram Falls Unconscious Amid Heat In Ahmedabad, Son Says 'He Is Fine'

Chidambaram was in Ahmedabad to attend the national convention of the Congress. The incident occurred when Congress leaders were offering tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Ahmedabad: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram fell unconscious due to extreme heat while visiting Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Reacting to the development, his son and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, assured that his father was recovering well. "My father is fine and is being examined by doctors," Karti said. Doctors are currently monitoring the senior leader's condition.

Chidambaram is a Rajya Sabha member from Tamil Nadu. He was a former Union Minister and held portfolios like Home and Finance during the United Progressive Alliance government led by former Prime Minister late Dr Manmohan Singh.

The 79-year-old, who hails from Tamil Nadu, is one of the prominent leaders of Congress and also is a prominent lawyer. He has been critical of the Narendra Modi-led government on several issues including the recent reciprocal tariff imposed by the United States. Chidambaram joined politics in 1972 and rose through the ranks. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1969 and then did not look back.

The leader is also close to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.