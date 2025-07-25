Owner Of The Fake Embassy Had The Blessings of Godman Chandraswami In Spreading His Wings, Says STF

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The Noida unit of Uttar Pradesh STF on Wednesday busted a ‘Fake Embassy’ operating in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar police station area by a person called Harshvardhan Jain who has been taken into custody.

Police investigation is now revealing his high-profile international links. Documents recovered from Harshvardhan Jain are being examined by the STF.

One of the crucial pieces of information was Harshvardhan’s alleged link to Godman Chandraswami during his stay in London and the Godman’s blessings in spreading Jain’s networks in Dubai and elsewhere, according to STF officials.

According to the STF Harshvardhan Jain came in contact with Chandraswami in the year 2000. Chandraswami was known for his astrology skills but he rose to prominence when several Indian politicians were seen in his association including P V Narasimha Rao, Chandra Sekhar and V P Singh.

Chandraswami originally hailed from Rajasthan and this could have been the link between the Godman and Harshvardhan Jain and his industrialist father. When in London, Harshvardhan got in touch with Chandraswami.

Blessings from the Godman:

STF sources said that the Godman had helped Harshvardhan – an ambitious and enterprising personality to Dubai-based arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi and one person called Hasan Ali Khan who used to work as a front of Khashoggi.

Chandraswami had reportedly arranged Harshvardhan's meeting with Adnan and Hasan Ali in London. Harshvardhan along with Hasan Ali reportedly formed many shell companies in London. Both used to earn substantial money through huge brokerage via these shell companies. This was the modus operandi of the two, the police said.

According to information received from STF, the 47 year-old Jain’s father was a well-established industrialist and owned marble mines in Banswara and Kankroli in Rajasthan. Harshvardhan had worked in the mines before expanding the business of marble exports to London.

The police have sealed and seized six bank accounts of Harshvardhan of which one was in Dubai, one in Mauritius, thee in the United Kingdom and one in India.

In fact, now one layer after the other of the fraud committed by Harshvardhan Jain is being unfolded gradually. According to the STF, Hasan Ali was a resident of Hyderabad and he had taken Turkish citizenship. Chandraswami had sent Harshvardhan Jain to London to meet Hasan.

ASP STF Rajkumar Mishra is investigating Harshvardhan's involvement with Hasan Ali. STF has received information about two PAN cards of Harshvardhan Jain. Accounts were opened in various banks on the basis of both the PAN cards.

According to STF, Harshvardhan settled in Dubai in 2006. In Dubai, Harshvardhan met Shafiq and Ibrahim. Harshvardhan along with Shafiq Ibrahim formed several companies in Dubai, through which brokerage was done in the name of getting work etc. in various countries, in which Harshvardhan Jain started earning good money. During this time, Harshvardhan Jain travelled to many countries of the Gulf and Africa and brokerage work was done in these countries as well.

STF was tipped off about the fake embassy:

After the Uttar Pradesh STF was tipped off about this Fake Embassy, the police raided it on 23 July 2025. Harshvardhan Jain used to claim himself to be the ambassador of two countries and a political advisor of four countries.

Noida STF had received information that the embassy cannot be run without the permission of the Ministry of External Affairs and this is against the sovereignty of India. The Noida STF unit informed the higher officials in this regard, after which the higher officials instructed them to take effective action.

A case was registered against Harshvardhan Jain in Kavi Nagar police station by Inspector Sachin Kumar of STF Noida Unit. STF recovered four luxury cars and 12 foreign watches from Harshvardhan's fake embassy. During interrogation, Harshvardhan told STF that he has been doing brokerage in the business of job syndicates in many countries abroad for many years.