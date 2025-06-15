Owaisi Urges EAM Jaishankar For Evacuation Of Over 1700 Indian Nationals Stranded In Iran And Iraq

Hyderabad: President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Telangana Chief Minister in facilitating urgent evacuation of over 1700 Indian nationals stranded in Iran and Iraq, as situation in the Middle East worsens.

The Parliamentarian pointed out that approximately 1595 Indian students, including 140 medical students at Tehran University, are currently stuck in Iran. Owaisi said he has shared details of the stranded individuals with the authorities, emphasising the need for immediate evacuation.

Apart from this, 183 Indian pilgrims are stranded in Iraq, Owaisi said, as has requested the authorities to ensure their safe return to Telangana.

In a post on X, Owaisi said, "1,595 Indian students are stranded in Iran, including 140 medical students at Tehran University. Additionally, 183 Indian pilgrims are stuck in Iraq. I've contacted JS (PAI), Mr. Anand Prakash, and shared details of those stranded. Urgent evacuation is needed, S Jaishankar. I request Telangana CMO to ensure their safe return to Telangana."

Amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, the airspace over Iran, Iraq and the surrounding areas is currently unavailable, causing extended travel durations or delays, said an advisory from IndiGo on Saturday.

In a post on X, the airline said, "Airspace over Iran and surrounding areas, continue to be unavailable. Certain flight paths may need adjustments, leading to extended travel durations or delays. We recommend checking your flight status on our website or mobile app before leaving for the airport. Our teams remain committed and available to provide any assistance you may need. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we strive to ensure a safe and seamless journey," the post read.

The airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq and the neighbouring region has impacted flight schedules in the country. The advisory came after Israel launched what it called a "pre-emptive operation" on Iran targeting the latter's nuclear program on Friday.