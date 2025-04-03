ETV Bharat / bharat

Owaisi Tears Up Waqf Bill During Lok Sabha Debate In Symbolic Protest

Participating in the debate on the contentious Bill, the Hyderabad MP cited the example of Mahatma Gandhi while he was in South Africa.

Owaisi Tears Up Waqf Bill During Lok Sabha Debate In Symbolic Protest
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi tears the copy of Waqf Amendment Bill during his remarks in the ongoing debate in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session (Sansad TV)
By PTI

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 9:29 AM IST

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday night staged a symbolic protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha by tearing a copy of the legislation.

Participating in the debate on the contentious Bill, the Hyderabad MP cited the example of Mahatma Gandhi while he was in South Africa. He said if one reads history, one would find what Mahatma Gandhi had said about the laws of white South Africa.

"Mahatma Gandhi had said 'My conscience doesn't accept this' and he tore it up," Owaisi said. "Like Gandhi, I am also tearing up this law. This is unconstitutional. The BJP wants to create divisiveness in this country in the name of temples and mosques. I condemn this and I request you to accept the 10 amendments," he said.

Criticising the Bill, he said it is going to curb the rights of Muslims.

