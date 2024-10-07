ETV Bharat / bharat

Owaisi Attacks RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Comments On Hindu Unity

Hyderabad: Slamming RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his comments that the Hindu society must unite for its security by eradicating internal differences, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that it is the Sangh and PM Narendra Modi who pose a danger to Hindus, Muslims and others in the country.

Addressing a public meeting at Nizamabad in Telangana Sunday night, he said neither Hindus nor Muslims face any danger in the country. "The danger to Muslims, Hindus, Dalits, Adivasis, Sikhs, and Christians is from Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat," he said.

Asserting that India is a Hindu nation, Bhagwat has said the Hindu society must come together for its security by eliminating differences in language, caste and regional disputes. Addressing a 'Swayamsevak Ekatrikaran' event in Rajasthan's Baran on Saturday evening, Bhagwat said the Hindus consider everyone as their own and embrace everyone.

Alleging that Modi has troubled Hindus, Muslims and others during his rule, the AIMIM president said Modi talks about demographic changes in Jharkhand though the country faces problems like rampant unemployment. Claiming that China has occupied 2,000 sq kms of the country's territory, he said Bhagwat is, however, silent on it.