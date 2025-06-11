Over Rs 22,000 Crore Disbursed By Tribal Affairs Ministry For Empowering Tribal Students

New Delhi: Over Rs 22,000 crore have been disbursed by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry in the last 10 years for empowering tribal students through scholarship schemes. Notably, the five scholarship schemes of the Ministry include Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for ST Students, Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for ST Students, Top Class Education for ST Students, National Fellowship for ST Students and National Overseas Scholarship Scheme.

The Ministry through these schemes promote basic and higher education of the tribal students. Pre-Matric Scholarship for ST students covers all ST students studying in Class IX and X, whose parental annual income is up to Rs 2.50 lakh, while Post-Matric Scholarship for Class XI and above.

Similarly, National Scholarship Scheme for Higher Education of ST Students (earlier known as Top Class Scholarship Scheme) provides for pursuing Graduate/Post-Graduate courses in the selected top-class government and private institutes in professional fields such as Management, and Engineering. The National Fellowship Scheme for Higher Education of ST Students provide scholarship to meritorious students for pursuing M.Phil or Ph.D.

Under the National Overseas Scholarship for ST students scholarships are given to meritorious students for pursuing higher education in reputed Institutes and Universities abroad.

The scholarship ecosystem has been transformed over the past decade by expanding coverage, tripling budgetary support, integrating digital platforms, and prioritising higher education access. The shift from manual processes to a real-time direct benefit transfer (DBT) system has enhanced efficiency, transparency, and accessibility, directly empowering tribal students in their academic and professional journeys, as per the Ministry.

"Over Rs 22,000 crore have been disbursed in the last 10 years, ensuring better financial support for tribal students (through scholarship schemes). These schemes benefit nearly 30 lakh tribal students annually, up from 18 lakh in 2013-14," it said.

According to the Ministry, the budget outlay for scholarship in 2013 to 2014 was Rs 978 crore, while Rs 3,088 crore for 2024 to 2025, which is over three time increase in the financial allocation.

Bikrant Tiwary, a tribal rights expert, while referring to the scholarship schemes of the Tribal Affairs Ministry, told ETV Bharat, "The scholarship schemes of the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry, benefitting over 30 lakh tribal students annually, are a significant step toward educational inclusion. Schemes like Pre-Matric, Post-Matric, and Top-Class Education have enabled many first-generation learners to continue education and aspire for better opportunities. It reflects the government’s genuine intent to bridge socio-educational disparities."

"While financial assistance is vital, more systemic support is needed to improve infrastructure in tribal hostels and residential schools. It is necessary to ensure timely disbursal of scholarships and reduce bureaucratic delays," he said.

Tiwary, who has been working for the welfare of the tribal people, emphasised on introducing mentorship, digital literacy, and career guidance at the school level.

Mentioning about the National Overseas Scholarship for ST Candidates, Tiwary said, "The scheme is a powerful initiative offering tribal students access to world-class education. Its long-term impact can be transformative, especially if returning scholars are engaged in policy, education, and grassroots development. However, awareness about this scheme remains low in remote tribal regions. More proactive outreach and preparatory support (language, documentation, etc.) are essential to ensure truly inclusive participation."

Asserting that effective IEC campaigns must be rooted in local culture and languages, he said, "The goal should be to inform, inspire, and include -making every tribal student aware of their rights and possibilities."