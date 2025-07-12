Over 1.16 Crore ITRs Filed So Far; Refunds See 38% Jump

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: By July 11, more than 1.16 crore people had filed their income tax returns, and most have already completed the verification. Around 71 lakh returns have been processed so far, and refunds—up by 38%—have already crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. With quicker processing and easier filing, the government has pushed the deadline to September 15, and it’s likely that over 8 crore people will file this year.

Data from the Income Tax Department shows that over 13.10 crore individual users are registered on the income tax portal. For Assessment Year 2025–26, a total of 1.16 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed so far.

Out of which, 1.12 crore returns have been verified by taxpayers. Once a return is filed, verification is mandatory for it to be taken up for processing. The high number of verifications indicates that most filers have completed this step promptly. The department has already processed 71.35 lakh verified ITRs. This includes checking for errors, verifying claims, and initiating refunds where applicable. The numbers reflect that the return filing and processing cycle is well underway, with a large portion of returns already moving through various stages ahead of the extended due date of September 15, 2025.

Gross Direct Tax Collections

Till July 10, this year the gross direct tax collection stood at Rs 6.64 Lk Cr, registering a growth of 3.17% over the corresponding period in the previous financial year, when collections were Rs 6.44 Lk Cr. Corporate Tax collections rose from Rs 2.64 Lk Cr to Rs 2.89 Lk Cr. While Non-Corporate Tax, which includes taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, firms, AOPs, BOIs, and others, showed a marginal decrease from Rs 3.61 Lk Cr to Rs 3.56 Lk Cr.

During this period Securities Transaction Tax collections increased slightly to Rs 17,874 Cr from Rs 16,632 Cr, while collections under Other Taxes fell from Rs 1,422 Cr to Rs 273 Cr.

Refund Trends

A significant rise has been recorded in refund issuances. Refunds have increased from Rs 73,893 Cr last year to Rs 1.01 Lk Cr in Financial Year 2025–26, marking a growth of 38.01%. This sharp increase reflects a more efficient refund processing mechanism and a continued emphasis on enhancing taxpayer services and reducing delays in disbursement.

Net Direct Tax Collections

Despite slight growth in gross collections, the net direct tax collections (gross collections minus refunds) show a marginal decline of -1.34% compared to the same period last year. Net collections as of July 10, 2025, stand at Rs 5.62 Lk Cr, down from Rs 5.70 Lk Cr recorded in the previous financial year. This decline is primarily attributed to the higher outflow of refunds during the current period.

Tax Expert Yogendra Kapoor told ETV Bharat that IT Department has been engaged in the process of upgradation of its systems and Return Forms and has extended the due dates for individuals to 15th September this time for AY 2025-26. The ITR Form has been modified to capture maximum voluntary information from Assessee with respect to various sources of Income including income from crypto assets and Capital gains arising on property before or after July 2024 in view of late final budget presentation.

The limits for 50 Lk for disclosure of Assets and liabilities has been further revised to 1 Crore. The IT Department is able to keep its pace with respect to faster ITR processing and issuance of refund this year within a week of ITR Filings. It is expected that we will have more then 8 crore ITR Filers this time, he added.