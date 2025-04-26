ETV Bharat / bharat

Over A Dozen Injured In Boiler Explosion At Noida Textile Factory

The intensity of the blast was so severe that the glass windows of the factory were shattered into pieces, the Sector 63 PS in-charge said.

Locals gather near the textiles factory in Noida.
Locals gather near the textiles factory in Noida. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 26, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST

1 Min Read

Noida: Over a dozen people were injured in a boiler explosion at a textile factory in Noida's Sector 63 on Saturday, police said. The injured, of whom seven are male and one female, were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Sector 63 Police Station in charge Avdesh said, "On Saturday morning, an explosion occurred in a steam boiler in a textile company in Sector 63, Block C-122 of Noida, due to which over 12 workers were injured."

The intensity of the blast was so severe that the glass windows in the factory were shattered into pieces, he said, adding that the injured are out of danger. Further investigation is on in the matter, and firetenders have been dispatched to the spot, he added.

DCP (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said, "All the injured are normal and none received serious injury. Senior police officers are supervising the rescue and relief operations at the spot. The explosion didn't lead to any fire incident, and no major damage to the property has been observed. The reason behind the explosion is being ascertained.

The injured have been identified as Sachin (18), Kuldeep (21), Ravikant (25), Akash (20), Mohit (19), Alam (29), Prakash (52), Seema (42), Pankaj (26), Manoj Paswan (35), Sunita (40), Asha Rani (27), Bhoomi (19), Kalp Singh (19), Pramod (38), Rajneesh (18), Lokesh (19), Satendra (35), Pushpendra (27) and Atul (30).

Also Read:

  1. Several Feared Dead In Massive Explosion At Saharanpur Firecracker Unit
  2. Tamil Nadu : Four Killed In Firecracker Bundle Blast In Salem

Noida: Over a dozen people were injured in a boiler explosion at a textile factory in Noida's Sector 63 on Saturday, police said. The injured, of whom seven are male and one female, were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Sector 63 Police Station in charge Avdesh said, "On Saturday morning, an explosion occurred in a steam boiler in a textile company in Sector 63, Block C-122 of Noida, due to which over 12 workers were injured."

The intensity of the blast was so severe that the glass windows in the factory were shattered into pieces, he said, adding that the injured are out of danger. Further investigation is on in the matter, and firetenders have been dispatched to the spot, he added.

DCP (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said, "All the injured are normal and none received serious injury. Senior police officers are supervising the rescue and relief operations at the spot. The explosion didn't lead to any fire incident, and no major damage to the property has been observed. The reason behind the explosion is being ascertained.

The injured have been identified as Sachin (18), Kuldeep (21), Ravikant (25), Akash (20), Mohit (19), Alam (29), Prakash (52), Seema (42), Pankaj (26), Manoj Paswan (35), Sunita (40), Asha Rani (27), Bhoomi (19), Kalp Singh (19), Pramod (38), Rajneesh (18), Lokesh (19), Satendra (35), Pushpendra (27) and Atul (30).

Also Read:

  1. Several Feared Dead In Massive Explosion At Saharanpur Firecracker Unit
  2. Tamil Nadu : Four Killed In Firecracker Bundle Blast In Salem

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NOIDA SECTOR 63NOIDA CENTRAL DCPFACTORY FIRE SAFETYBOILER EXPLODES IN NOIDA FACTORY

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.