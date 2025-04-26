ETV Bharat / bharat

Over A Dozen Injured In Boiler Explosion At Noida Textile Factory

Noida: Over a dozen people were injured in a boiler explosion at a textile factory in Noida's Sector 63 on Saturday, police said. The injured, of whom seven are male and one female, were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Sector 63 Police Station in charge Avdesh said, "On Saturday morning, an explosion occurred in a steam boiler in a textile company in Sector 63, Block C-122 of Noida, due to which over 12 workers were injured."

The intensity of the blast was so severe that the glass windows in the factory were shattered into pieces, he said, adding that the injured are out of danger. Further investigation is on in the matter, and firetenders have been dispatched to the spot, he added.