Over A Dozen Injured In Boiler Explosion At Noida Textile Factory

Noida: Over a dozen people were injured in a boiler explosion at a textile factory in Noida's Sector 63 on Saturday, police said. The injured, of whom seven are male and one female, were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
Sector 63 Police Station in charge Avdesh said, "On Saturday morning, an explosion occurred in a steam boiler in a textile company in Sector 63, Block C-122 of Noida, due to which over 12 workers were injured."
The intensity of the blast was so severe that the glass windows in the factory were shattered into pieces, he said, adding that the injured are out of danger. Further investigation is on in the matter, and firetenders have been dispatched to the spot, he added.
DCP (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said, "All the injured are normal and none received serious injury. Senior police officers are supervising the rescue and relief operations at the spot. The explosion didn't lead to any fire incident, and no major damage to the property has been observed. The reason behind the explosion is being ascertained.
The injured have been identified as Sachin (18), Kuldeep (21), Ravikant (25), Akash (20), Mohit (19), Alam (29), Prakash (52), Seema (42), Pankaj (26), Manoj Paswan (35), Sunita (40), Asha Rani (27), Bhoomi (19), Kalp Singh (19), Pramod (38), Rajneesh (18), Lokesh (19), Satendra (35), Pushpendra (27) and Atul (30).
Also Read: