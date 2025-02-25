Over A Dozen Cases Of ATM Scam Keep Ranchi Police On Toes

Ranchi: Thugs have been targeting ATM kiosks across Ranchi as over a dozen people have fallen victim to them in the last couple of months, losing lakhs of rupees.

Mainly the automated deposit-cum-withdrawal machines are on their targets as the old trickery has become an open secret.

Experts say cyber criminals tamper with ATMs and create such conditions that when you insert your card for withdrawal, the machine doesn't dispense cash despite the completion of the entire process. When after repeated attempts, one leaves the kiosk, cyberthugs barge in to withdraw money and decamp.

On February 23, Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Karam Toli lost Rs 19,000 from his account and on February 25, Himanshu Shekhar of Pandra replaced his ATM card and Rs 2 lakh was illegally withdrawn from the account.

On February 5, Jharkhand Armed Force jawan Sunil Gurung's ATM was replaced and Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn while on January 14 Upendra Thakur of Sadar police station area lost Rs 40,000 to debit card replacement. On January 8, Satya Prakash Kumar of Dhurva lost Rs 1 lakh from his account after his ATM card was stolen.

Fraudsters indulged in debit card replacement scams target ATMs without security. They disable some buttons and wait for the customer's arrival. When a person visits the kiosk for withdrawal, without the knowledge of the disabled buttons, he tries repeatedly and the scammers in the lurk enter it on the pretext of help.

He follows all instructions and withdraws the amount required by the customer. When returning the customer the debit card, he replaces it with an identical one, giving the cardholder no chance of doubt. Later, using the original card the scammer withdraws money from the ATM kiosks of other cities. They prefer midnight for this as the withdrawal limit renews after it, allowing them to perform multiple transactions.

"Vigilance is very important while withdrawing money from ATM. The search for the gang that steals money from ATMs is underway, but people mustn't trust any unknown person after going to the ATM. The person promising help outside the ATM can be a fraud," city SP Rajkumar Mehta said.

"If you face any technical difficulties while withdrawing money, you should directly contact the bank and not the person standing near you. Call any of your acquaintances to the ATM and only then withdraw the money. If you see any message outside the ATM, then immediately inform the police about it by dialling 112," he added.