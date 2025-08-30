ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 8,912 Complaints Regarding Human Rights Violations Received By NHRC In July

By Santu Das

New Delhi: More than 8,900 complaints relating to alleged violations of human rights were received by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) during the month of July, the data shows.

This is an increase in the total number of complaints received by the rights body as compared to July 2024.

The complaints received from across the country by the rights body include alleged custodial death (police and judicial), death in police encounter, cases related to bonded labour, children, women, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backwards Classes (OBC).

During the month of July, over 4,300 cases, including old ones, were disposed of.

The NHRC plays a vital role in safeguarding and advancing individual rights by examining grievances, suggesting reforms, increasing awareness, and ensuring that the human rights outlined in the Constitution are upheld.

Investigating complaints constitutes a primary function of the rights body. In numerous cases, specific complaints have directed the Commission's attention to broader issues related to rights violations, allowing it to engage with the relevant authorities for systemic enhancements. Moreover, it proactively identifies significant human rights issues, either on its own initiative or when they are highlighted by civil society, the media, concerned individuals, or expert advisors.

Procedure For Filing Complaints With NHRC

To submit a human rights complaint to the NHRC, the complainant may register it online through the official website by completing an online form. Alternatively, one can send a written complaint via post, email, or fax to the NHRC office located in New Delhi, making sure to include information such as the date and nature of the violation, as well as the names of the public servants involved.

The complaint can be submitted in English, Hindi, or any other Indian language. There is no fee required for submission or registration.

Powers Of The NHRC Related To Inquiries

While inquiring into complaints, the rights body has all the powers of a civil court trying a suit under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908.

The rights body, during its investigation of complaints regarding human rights violations, has the authority to seek information or reports from the Central government, State government or any subordinate authority or organization within a timeframe it specifies. However, if the requested information or report is not provided within the designated period, it may independently continue its inquiry into the complaints.

On the other hand, if the NHRC receives the information or report and determines that no further inquiry is necessary or that the appropriate actions have been initiated or taken by the relevant government or authority, it may choose not to pursue the complaint and will notify the complainant accordingly.

According to human rights cases statistics issued by the NHRC for the month of July, the total number of complaints stood at 8,912. Out of these include 229 custodial deaths (police and judicial), deaths in police encounters 25, cases related to bonded labour 38, children 252, women 528, SC/ST/OBC 122 and others 7,7718.

During the said period, 4,360 cases, including old ones, were disposed of. Among these are 172 custodial deaths ( police and judicial), 178 women and children, and 27.