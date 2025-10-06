ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 833 Accused Escaped From Police Custody In 2023: NCRB Data

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: As many as 833 accused escaped from police custody in 2023, states a date of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Rajasthan tops the list with 90 such incidents, followed by Maharashtra (72) and Madhya Pradesh (70). Of the total cases, 795 were reported from states and 38 from eight Union Territories (UTs).

With 20, Delhi tops the list of UTs followed by Jammu & Kashmir 16. One each case was reported from Chandigarh and Puducherry. According to the NCRB data, 82 accused escaped from lockup and 751 from outside lockup.

In Maharashtra as many as 10 accused escaped from lockup and 62 from outside lockup. Similarly, 11 persons each escaped from lockup and outside lockup in Telangana.

During the same year, 563 people were re-arrested. The maximum re-arrest of 57 accused were reported in Maharashtra followed by 56 in Madhya Pradesh and 53 in Rajasthan. Significantly, 36 cases have been registered against police personnel for negligence with maximum eight registered in Haryana followed by seven in Punjab and six in Uttar Pradesh.