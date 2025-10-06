Over 833 Accused Escaped From Police Custody In 2023: NCRB Data
Maximum incidents of escape from police custody took place in Rajasthan followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: As many as 833 accused escaped from police custody in 2023, states a date of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
Rajasthan tops the list with 90 such incidents, followed by Maharashtra (72) and Madhya Pradesh (70). Of the total cases, 795 were reported from states and 38 from eight Union Territories (UTs).
With 20, Delhi tops the list of UTs followed by Jammu & Kashmir 16. One each case was reported from Chandigarh and Puducherry. According to the NCRB data, 82 accused escaped from lockup and 751 from outside lockup.
In Maharashtra as many as 10 accused escaped from lockup and 62 from outside lockup. Similarly, 11 persons each escaped from lockup and outside lockup in Telangana.
During the same year, 563 people were re-arrested. The maximum re-arrest of 57 accused were reported in Maharashtra followed by 56 in Madhya Pradesh and 53 in Rajasthan. Significantly, 36 cases have been registered against police personnel for negligence with maximum eight registered in Haryana followed by seven in Punjab and six in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the NCRB data, a total of 62 deaths in police custody and lockup took place in 2023 with Maharashtra registering the maximum incidents of deaths in police custody with 17 followed by Gujarat 13 and Rajasthan 7.
Suicide, illness, injuries sustained prior to police custody, injuries sustained during police custody due to physical assault by police, escaping from custody are the major reasons for deaths in police custody.
The information highlighted in the NCRB report for 2023 were obtained from states and UTs' police and central armed police forces (CAPFs) and central police organizations (CPOs).
According to the NCRB data, 2,279 cases have been registered against state police personnel in 2023 out of which 1012 have been charge-sheeted. As many as 1,333 police personnel have been arrested from different states in 2023 with maximum arrest of 361 reported from Rajasthan followed by 209 in Maharashtra and 70 from Gujarat.
The NCRB Annual Crime in India report provides a comprehensive account of crime statistics for the year 2023. Since its inception in 1953, the report has served as a principal reference document for diverse holders at both national and international platforms.
“The primary objective of this report which serves as the principal reference document for crime statistics, is to address all these critical aspects. Beyond being a valuable resource for law enforcement, it also serves as a vital platform for social scientists, criminologists and officials within the criminal justice system engaged in crime data analytical research,” said Alok Ranjan, director, NCRB.
