Over 60 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 420 Crore Seized At Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan; Nine Held

Barmer: Nine people were arrested with over 60 kg of heroin in possession, valued at Rs 420 crore in the international market, by the Punjab Police, in collaboration with their Rajasthan counterpart and the BSF, from the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday. The accused hail from Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

Among those arrested are Pakistan-based smuggler Tanveer Shah and Canada-based handler Joban Kaler, Punjab Police said.

Confirming the arrest, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav stated on X, "In a massive crackdown, #Amritsar Commissionerate Police, with the support of #BSF and #Rajasthan Police, dismantles a major international drug cartel operated by #Pak-based smuggler Tanveer Shah and #Canada based handler Joban Kaler and recovers a huge consignment of 60.302 Kg Heroin from near the International Border in Barmer, Rajasthan."