Over 55,000 Tramadol Tablets, Known As 'ISIS Drug', Sold From AP's Avanigadda For Two Years

Amaravati: A shocking drug racket has come to light in Avanigadda of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, where a medical shop was found illegally selling Tramadol, a psychotropic drug commonly known as the 'ISIS Drug'. International terrorist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram reportedly use this drug to keep fighters awake, energetic and numb to pain during prolonged combat, earning it the name of 'fighter drug'.

Authorities revealed that 55,961 Tramadol tablets and 2,794 injections were sold without permission from 2022 to 2024 by Bhargava Medical Stores. This came to light during surprise inspections on Friday by teams from the vigilance, enforcement, Eagle Wing, and drug control departments under the direction of DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and Eagle IG A K Ravi Krishna.

Rampant Illegal Sale

Tramadol, classified as a narcotic psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985 since April 2018, is meant to be sold strictly with a doctor's prescription. Its production and sale are heavily regulated due to its misuse by terror outfits. However, the pharmacy was found selling large quantities without any license or prescription, a practice that allegedly became rampant during the YSRCP regime and continues to the present day.

During questioning, Konakalla Rammohan, the store owner, admitted to selling the pills and injections for a long time. Officials suspect that the actual sales could be much higher than recorded. The Eagle Wing found that hundreds of locals had become addicted to the drug, with the report of daily purchases.

A case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered at the Avanigadda Police Station. Ravi Krishna confirmed that an in-depth investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the racket, including the possible sale of other narcotic drugs.

Expired Medicines Found Elsewhere

As part of Operation Garuda, nearly 100 teams paid surprise visits to various shops across the state on Friday. In Visakhapatnam, some stores were caught selling expired medicines. Overall, 120 shops were found violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, of 1940 and action was taken accordingly. Medicines were seized from five shops. Further raids and inspections are underway.