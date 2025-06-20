Over 5,000 Social Media Accounts Created In Last One Month To Destabilize Assam, Alleges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has voiced grave concern over a coordinated effort, both from within and outside the state, to destabilize the state, particularly targeting the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister claimed that over 5,000 social media accounts, originating from countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the Middle East, have suddenly become active in Assam over the last one month. Biswa Sarma made the explosive assertion that 'fundamentalist elements' are making inroads into Assam with an eye on the 2026 elections.

He alleged that the thousands of accounts, including a significant 700 from Bangladesh alone, belong to 'hardcore Islamic activists.' "Efforts are underway to disturb Assam's environment from both inside and outside the state. Social media has become a powerful weapon for some individuals in this regard. Approximately five to six thousand social media accounts have suddenly become active in the last month," Biswa Sarma stated on Friday at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, Guwahati.



The Chief Minister elaborated on the nature of these newly active accounts, saying, "They are promoting very strong content, including pro-Palestinian, pro-Iranian, and pro-Muhammad Yunus narratives. They are also actively supporting a particular leader and party in Assam. We have initiated a forensic audit to investigate this further."

Social media accounts of alleged fundamentalists (ETV Bharat)

The Chief Minister revealed that an analysis of 2,092 accounts showed their origins to be over 700 from Bangladesh, 350 from Pakistan, and over 500 from the Middle East. A more detailed breakdown includes 35 from Afghanistan, four from Albania, two from Australia, eight from Bahrain, 618 from Bangladesh, six from Brazil, one from Canada, one from Colombia, two from Ecuador, six from Egypt, 54 from France, four from Germany, one from Ghana, one from Greece, 15 from Indonesia, eight from Iraq, three from Italy, 10 from Jordan, 88 from Kuwait, one from Libya, five from Malawi, six from Maldives, three from Morocco, and 236 from Pakistan.Biswa Sarma claimed these accounts are operated by radical Islamic fundamentalists. He noted that the foreign-based users exclusively follow a specific leader and the Assam Congress. "Beyond liking an Assam leader and Congress, their other activities indicate they are extremist Islamic fundamentalists," he remarked. "They follow a particular leader and the Assam Congress. A few even appear on my account also. There's a clear connection among these individuals. This suggests that fundamentalist elements have infiltrated Assam in the run-up to the elections. We haven't seen this kind of activity before. Such incidents are likely to continue before the elections. These fundamentalist elements are highly active in Assam."The Chief Minister added, "They only follow the Assam Congress and one of its leaders. We are investigating the specifics of why this is happening. We are taking this matter seriously, especially concerning the foreign elements who have arrived and are now residing in rented accommodations in Kharghuli and GS Road in Guwahati. We have also informed the Government of India. We've identified 5,000 accounts that have been activated in the last one month. A forensic examination is necessary to uncover all details, and we expect to find much more information. The accounts from Bangladesh support Muhammad Yunus. Assam politics has never experienced such foreign influence before."