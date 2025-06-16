New Delhi: In a third major demolition drive in the national capital this month, at least 500 homes located in a few slum clusters of Ashok Vihar and Wazirpur are being razed to the ground amid heavy security.

According to officials, over 200 homes allegedly encroaching upon government land were to be demolished in the Jailorwala Bagh area in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, while a similar drive has been launched near a railway line in north Delhi’s Wazirpur to remove nearly 300 “illegal encroachments”.

The operation began early today amid resentment by residents, who raised concerns about poor and inadequate rehabilitation for the families.

Security had been beefed up in the area long before the demolition of hutments started, with heavy deployment of paramilitary forces and the Delhi Police to stop any protest by the aggrieved residents.

Over 500 Slum Homes Razed In Delhi’s Third Major Demolition Drive This Month (PTI)

Even as nearly 1000 flats were allotted to the people under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in these areas, the residents claimed that hundreds of families were yet to get the alternatives as promised and were forced to live in the slums.

Some families, who got the flats, rue the lack of facilities there. “There is no clean water and routine cleaning. "The condition of the flats is also worse,” said a resident.

On June 1, a similar demolition action was taken to remove slum hutments at Madrasi Camp located along the Barapullah drain in Southeast Delhi's Jangpura. The action was taken after the Delhi High Court directed the administration to clear the area for the restoration and cleaning of the drain.

Another demolition action took place at Bhoomihin Camp in the Kalkaji area on the directions of the high court. Officials said that nearly 1200 illegal huts were flattened under this drive.

Earlier, DDA had issued a notice to the residents of the camp, directing them to vacate the premises within three days, June 8, 9 and 10. The DDA had asked residents to vacate voluntarily; failing which, it will lead to demolition action.