Major Drug Haul In Gujarat: Over 500 KG Heroin Worth Rs 5000 Crore Seized In Ankleshwar Bust

Bharuch: In a major drug bust in Gujarat, Delhi Police along with Gujarat Police on Sunday recovered over 500 kg cocaine worth Rs 5000 crore in a joint operation in Ankleshwar area of Bharuch district, officials said. Police have detained three persons in connection with the drug seizure.
The cocaine consignment weighing 518 kg was seized by a joint team of Special Cell of Delhi Police and Gujarat Police during a raid at the premises of Aavkar Drugs company. The value of the seized drug is said to be Rs 5000 crore in the international market.
Police have also detained three persons in connection with the drug seizure. They have been identified as Ashwin Ramani, Brijesh Kothiya and Vijay Bhesania. Further investigation into the case is going on.
The joint operation by the Delhi Police and Gujarat Police was part of the Central Government's 'Zero Tolerance' policy against drugs and 'Drug Free India Campaign'.
This is the third major drug haul in recent days.
On October 10, the Delhi Police seized 200 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore from west Delhi. According to officials, the seizure was suspected to be linked with the earlier recovery of 562 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 5,000 crore from southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur.
