Major Drug Haul In Gujarat: Over 500 KG Heroin Worth Rs 5000 Crore Seized In Ankleshwar Bust

Bharuch: In a major drug bust in Gujarat, Delhi Police along with Gujarat Police on Sunday recovered over 500 kg cocaine worth Rs 5000 crore in a joint operation in Ankleshwar area of Bharuch district, officials said. Police have detained three persons in connection with the drug seizure.

The cocaine consignment weighing 518 kg was seized by a joint team of Special Cell of Delhi Police and Gujarat Police during a raid at the premises of Aavkar Drugs company. The value of the seized drug is said to be Rs 5000 crore in the international market.

Police have also detained three persons in connection with the drug seizure. They have been identified as Ashwin Ramani, Brijesh Kothiya and Vijay Bhesania. Further investigation into the case is going on.