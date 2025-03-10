On Women's Day, Over 432 Females Applied For Ownership Rights Under PM-UDAY Scheme: Delhi L-G's Office

New Delhi: On International Women's Day, over 432 women applied for ownership rights of their property in the city's unauthorised colonies under the PM-UDAY scheme, Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's office said on Sunday.
In a post on X, the Raj Niwas said on Sunday that out of a total of 432 applications related to unauthorised colonies in 10 camps held in different parts of the city, 285 were successfully resolved, and ownership documents were handed over to 101 women.
Officials said that the grant of property rights helps the residents of these colonies to sell and buy property without any hindrance. The residents can also take loans from banks and financial institutions against these properties. If they want to make changes in the existing structures, they can also get the map passed.
The post read, "Yesterday, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, unprecedented success was achieved as new milestones were set in the PM-UDAY camps. In 10 camps organized across various areas of Delhi, 432 women applicants applied for ownership rights of their properties in unauthorized colonies. Out of these, 285 applications were successfully resolved, and 101 women were also provided with their ownership rights documents! Hear it from them in their own words!"
कल अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के अवसर पर अभूतपूर्व सफलता हासिल करते हुए PM-UDAY शिविरों में नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित हुए। दिल्ली के विभिन्न इलाकों में आयोजित 10 शिविरों में 432 महिला आवेदकों ने अनधिकृत कॉलोनियों में अपनी संपत्ति के मालिकाना हक के लिए आवेदन किया।— Raj Niwas Delhi 🇮🇳 (@RajNiwasDelhi) March 9, 2025
इनमें से 285 आवेदनों…
The Pradhan Mantri Delhi Housing Rights Scheme (PM-UDAY) provides ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 notified unauthorised colonies in Delhi. These rights have been given as per the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Regulation, 2019.
The PM Uday Yojana was started in the national capital on October 29, 2019, with the purpose of giving ownership rights of their houses to about 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies through the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
It was learnt that more than 1.27 lakh applications have been received under the scheme, whereas over 29 thousand people have received an agreement to sell.
