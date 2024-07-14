Over 4,000 Pilgrims Leave For Amarnath Cave From Jammu

Srinagar: Amid tight security arrangements, the Amarnath yatra continued on the 15th day today as 4889 yatris left from Jammu towards the cave.

As per officials, 1896 yatris left from Jammu towards the Baltal route while 2993 yatirs left for Pahalgam route. The officials said the yatris included 2380 men, 500 women, 80 sadhus, 22 Sadhvis and 11 children.

The yatris are ferried in special convoys which are protected by paramilitary, and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel on Srinagar-Jammu highway. The highway is guarded by CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir police and army. During the yatris movement, civilain traffic is halted on the highway while the traffic from link roads to the highway is also halted for safe passage of the yatra convoys.

The yatris are first registered at Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas for entry towards the valley while those who arrive straight ti Srinagar are registered at Panthachowk base camp. From Jammu they are ferried to Baltal Base Camp in Sonmarg and Nunwan Base Camp in Pahalgam before they proceed towards the cave for darshan.

The yatra is managed by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and Jammu and Kashmir administration. Shrine Board and voluntary organisations provide special langars for the yatris at Baltal and Pahalgam and Jammu Yatri Niwas.

Flagged off the by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on June 28, the 52-day yatra will conclude on August 19.