Over 39.82 Lakh Houses Sanctioned Under PMAY-G So Far In 2024-25: Govt

The Union Cabinet had approved a proposal for the implementation of PMAY-G from 2024-25 to 2028-29 for the construction of an additional two crore houses.

By PTI

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 9:44 PM IST

New Delhi: More than 39.82 lakh houses have been sanctioned so far under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-G) out of a target of 84.37 lakh houses for 2024-25, the rural development ministry informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

According to the reply by Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the ministry had set a target for constructing 84,37,139 houses during 2024-25 in 18 states -- Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Out of these 84,37,139 houses, a target of 46,56,765 was allocated in the months of December 2024 and January 2025 to nine states -- Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Out of the total target, 39,82,764 houses have been sanctioned as of February 2, 2025, he said.

The Union Cabinet had approved a proposal for the implementation of PMAY-G from 2024-25 to 2028-29 for the construction of an additional two crore houses.

