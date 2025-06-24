ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 350 Trips Of Trains Cancelled, Diverted; Passengers Reschedule Journeys

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The passengers who made advanced bookings for various destinations from various railway zones will have to reschedule their journeys as over 350 trips of mail, express and passenger trains will remain either cancelled or diverted in the next week due to upgradation and non-interlocking work.

Rajan Sehgal, tourism expert and chairman of the Public Relation Council, Travel Agents Association, told ETV Bharat, "No doubt, if a confirmed ticket gets cancelled due to train cancellation, travellers face inconvenience, but upgradation work is equally important for safety. In a train cancellation situation, the passengers have to revisit their plan and make a new one."

"Of course, people also have to face issues in advance hotel bookings as they have to adjust their dates and timings accordingly,” he said.

Sushil Kumar, a passenger who came to book a ticket at New Delhi Railway Station, told ETV Bharat, “Getting a confirmed ticket during the peak vacation season or festival time is a hard task for a passenger. If it gets cancelled, it's a pain for him/her. The railways should implement a backup plan to provide relief to such travellers before cancelling the trains.”

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways, said, “Several trains will remain temporarily cancelled, diverted, short-terminated and rescheduled following upgradation work, non-interlocking work for additional and alterations at Jandiala Station in connection with longer loops in Ferozpur division.”