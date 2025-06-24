Over 350 Trips Of Trains Cancelled, Diverted; Passengers Reschedule Journeys

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The passengers who made advanced bookings for various destinations from various railway zones will have to reschedule their journeys as over 350 trips of mail, express and passenger trains will remain either cancelled or diverted in the next week due to upgradation and non-interlocking work.
Rajan Sehgal, tourism expert and chairman of the Public Relation Council, Travel Agents Association, told ETV Bharat, "No doubt, if a confirmed ticket gets cancelled due to train cancellation, travellers face inconvenience, but upgradation work is equally important for safety. In a train cancellation situation, the passengers have to revisit their plan and make a new one."
"Of course, people also have to face issues in advance hotel bookings as they have to adjust their dates and timings accordingly,” he said.
Sushil Kumar, a passenger who came to book a ticket at New Delhi Railway Station, told ETV Bharat, “Getting a confirmed ticket during the peak vacation season or festival time is a hard task for a passenger. If it gets cancelled, it's a pain for him/her. The railways should implement a backup plan to provide relief to such travellers before cancelling the trains.”
Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways, said, “Several trains will remain temporarily cancelled, diverted, short-terminated and rescheduled following upgradation work, non-interlocking work for additional and alterations at Jandiala Station in connection with longer loops in Ferozpur division.”
The coming week is set to be tough for passengers as over 350 trips of various mail and express trains will remain either cancelled or diverted at various sections. The travellers will be affected on the Amritsar-Ferozepur route as the majority of trips will remain cancelled in this area of Northern Railway.
As per Northern railways information, Tarn Taran-Beas will remain cancelled from June 27 to July 14, Khem Karan-Bhagtanwala from July 1 to 14, Chandigarh-Amritsar and New Delhi-Jalandhar City from July 12 to 14 and Anand Vihar Terminal-Agartala Tejas Rajdhani till June 25. Around 27 trains will be diverted.
North Central Railways said that several passenger trains will remain cancelled following traffic and power block. Trains (no. 54335, 54336, 54153, and 54154) will remain cancelled till June 25, while 9 other trains will be diverted or short-terminated.
"Due to continuous falling of debris, boulder and mud on the railway track near Jatinga Lampur railway station, Northeast Frontier Railways has decided to cancel Agartala-SMVB Bengaluru Express and Silchar- New Delhi Express, and Sabroom-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express will remain cancelled between Sabroom and Lamding," a NFR official said.
As per Eastern Railways, for the track maintenance work, there will be a 4-hour traffic and power block for 39 days from June 26 to September 23, resulting which over 39 trips being cancelled from the Azimganj and Katwa sides.
Subhash Goel, tourism expert, said, "If any train gets cancelled, then railways often provides alternative trains, but it doesn’t provide confirmed tickets against existing confirmed tickets, which always bother passengers.”