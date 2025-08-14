Over 3,000 Houses In Three And a Half Decades, Kerala's Pushpa Redefines Masonry

Kannur: A woman mason from Kerala has built over 3,000 in three and a half decades, a rare feat in the male-dominated construction sector. Meet Pushpa Mesthiri, a seasoned mason from Mettemmal near Koothuparamba in Kannur.

"Initially, male masons looked at me sarcastically. I moved forward with cooperation from everyone. Slowly, all the opposition disappeared. We, along with 22 contractors, got to the point where we bought planks and supports for roofing work and rented them to each other," recalls Pushpa.

While it's no longer unusual to see women working as helpers in construction work, it's still rare to find women taking on the role of lead mason. But Pushpa's journey has reshaped perceptions of who can be a mesthiri. "When you hear the word mesthiri, the image that comes to your mind is that of a local male mason. That concept has changed with the arrival of Pushpa Mesthiri," she said.

A Journey Built from Hardship

Pushpa began working at the age of 16, after being forced into the labour field following her father's illness. With four younger brothers to care for, she and her elder brother entered the workforce to help pull the family out of poverty. Her first task on the construction site was to wash gravel and sand (jelli and poozhi). Her dedication soon caught the attention of her supervisors, and she was moved to more skilled casting work. After getting married, she briefly stepped back, but returned to the field soon, this time as a mother of twins and with a greater purpose.

Under the able guidance of Kunhiraman, a mason from Mooriyatte, she learned the technical aspects of masonry, measurements, centring, and piling. Over time, she not only mastered them but earned a reputation for excellence. "Measurements are of great importance in masonry and concrete works. If the calculations are wrong, the entire building will get damaged," Pushpa underlined the seriousness of her craft.

At 25, Pushpa had already saved enough to buy planks and bamboo, assembling a team of 10 male workers. She began receiving direct calls for concrete roofing jobs across Kuthuparamba, Mambaram, Keezhathur, and Kayalodu. Pushpa leads a tight-knit team, comprising mostly Malayali men. Occasionally, on particularly demanding days, she hires two or three additional workers from other states. With work pouring in from her region, Pushpa has never had to leave Kerala in search of jobs.

"Since the mason is a woman, there has never been a single mistake during my housework," says KK Sahadevan, one of her clients. "The measurements and work of Pushpa's team are very accurate," he added. Pushpa's reputation for precision and reliability is what continues to bring her back into the homes she helped build — even years later — with her head held high.

Driving Change in a Male-Dominated Field

Pushpa is the only woman among a group of contractors who have modernised their methods — replacing traditional wooden planks with rental angle and iron sheets, and introducing machine mixing to increase efficiency. Though she broke into the field when female masons were unheard of, times have changed. Homeowners now seek her out. The construction community respects her, and more importantly, she has paved the way for future generations of women.

Beyond bricks and beams, Pushpa has built a life of dignity and independence. While she couldn't pursue formal education herself, she ensured it for her three children, as all have studied up to the undergraduate level. One son works alongside her in construction, while another is employed in the Gulf.