Over 300 Trips Cancelled Till June, Passengers Worried For Regular, Special Trains During Summer Season

New Delhi: Ahead of the summer season, the passenger rush is increasing, while over 300 trips and more than 100 trains Express mail and local trains will remain either cancelled or diverted due to traffic block in Ludhiana of the Sanahawal-Amritsar railway section.

The passengers showed their displeasure as it is expected that the situation will turn grim as regular trains will remain cancelled and special trains will not be run on the same areas. According to Railways, due to upgradation work over 100 trains will be affected because of cancelled, short terminated or change in berthing.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations officer, Northern Railways, said, "Due to OHE block in Ludhiana yard in connection with station redevelopment work several trains will remain temporarily cancelled, short-terminated, short-originated or change in berthing."

The travellers, who have already booked their advance tickets, are worried a lot because they are not certain that they will get confirmed tickets in fresh ticket booking. As per railways, Ludhiana Junction-Firozpur Cant, Firozpur Cant-Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Chandigarh-Firozpur Cant, and Hisar-Ludhiana Junction will remain cancelled from March 22 to June 29.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, informed, "Due to some upgradation work several trains will remain cancelled or partial trains cancelled. Between March 23 and June 30, around 300 trips will remain cancelled on various trains."

In addition, over 100 trains will remain either cancelled or diverted at Kanpur Bridge Left Bank-Kanpur Central for a mega block which will impact passengers of various trains of several zones including Northern, North Central, Northern Western, and Southern till April 30. Travellers, who had already booked in advance, are worried after receiving messages from railways about ticket cancellation due to technical work.

Every year, during the summer season heavy passenger influx is noticed at trains following which Railways have to run special trains to deal with extra passenger rush. But in this situation, regular as well as special trains will not run the same sections.