Over 300 Train Trips Cancelled, Diverted As Railways Begins Safety Upgrade Work

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Travellers who have booked advanced confirmed train tickets to visit various places, including the Jhansi Division, will have to revisit their plans, as over 300 trips of different mail, express, and passenger trains will either remain cancelled or be diverted as the railway will remove the washable apron, and new ballast-less tracks will be laid on the platforms.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway, said that Railways would redevelop ballastless tracks at stations for safe rail operations. “In traditional tracks, water accumulates under the tracks, which weakens the base after a long time. However, water could not seep under tracks because these are made ballast-less, following which water, rain, or water from cleaning or another source drains out through drainage made near tracks,” Tripathi added.

Following the ballast-less work from November 25 to January 8, train trips will be cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted and deregulated.

Expressing his views on train cancellations, Madhusudan Sharma, a passenger in Delhi, said it was good that some modern development work is being done for train passengers. “However, I am very annoyed that the railway will cancel or divert several trips from a main division,” he said.

“The authorities should make a proper plan to provide relief to the travellers so that they would not face any inconvenience, especially lower-middle- or poor-class passengers who can’t afford air travel,” he stated.

Echoing a similar expression, Lochan Singh, another traveller, told ETV Bharat, “If it is a fact that railways are developing ballastless tracks for safe train movement, it is a good move for railways as well as passengers like us. I want to suggest that authorities should choose the month for work when passenger flow remains very low.”

Details of cancelled trains

Train 11901 Veerangna Laxmibai Jhansi - Agra Cantt. (Daily) will be cancelled from November 26 to January 9.

Train 11902 Agra Cantt. - Veerangna Laxmibai Jhansi (Daily) from November 25 to January 8.

Train 11903 Veerangna Laxmibai Jhansi - Etawah (Daily) from November 25 to January 8.

Train 11904 Etawah-Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi (Daily) from November 26 to January 9.

Train 64616 Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi-Lalitpur MEMU (Daily) from November 25 to January 8.

Train 64615 Lalitpur-Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi MEMU (Daily), November 25 to January 8.

Train 64618 Lalitpur-Bina MEMU (Daily) November 25 to January 8.

Train 64617 Bina-Lalitpur MEMU (Daily), November 25 to January 8.