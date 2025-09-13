ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 3.86 Lakh Child Marriages Stopped In India

By Santu Das

New Delhi: More than 3.86 lakh child marriages have been stopped /prevented in India from April 1, 2023 to September 13, 2025, a data shared by Just Rights for Children (JRC), which has been working across the country for the rights of children, claimed on Saturday.

Through its Child Marriage Free India (CMFI), the JRC, which has a network of over 250 NGOs working across 451 districts across India, has been targeting awareness generation through sensitisation and legal action to stop child marriage. The campaign prevents child marriage at the community level through awareness and empowerment programs, and by directly stopping planned child marriages.

Experts said the problem of child marriage in India is a matter of considerable concern as it robs children of essential rights, including access to good health, nutrition, and education.

"Moreover, early marriage heightens the risk of girls facing violence, abuse, and exploitation," they added.

Among the States, which has high prevalent rate of child marriages as per the National Family Health Survey 5 includes West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, Jharkhand and Assam. These states have more than the national prevalence of the child marriage. This campaign has led to reduction of child marriages in these states, as claimed by the JRC.

According to the data issued by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, the prevalence of child marriage in the country has reduced to almost half from 47 per cent to 23.3 per cent since the enactment of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 has been enacted to prevent and combat child marriages, as well as to impose penalties on those involved in the solemnisation of such marriages.

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has been taking several initiatives including 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' campaign, which focuses on making India child marriage free.

According to the data issued by the JRC, all together 3,86,029 child marriages have been stopped/prevented across the country from April 1, 2023 to September 13, 2025.

Out of these, Jharkhand reported the highest number of child marriages prevented/stopped. The number stood at 1,01,907. Bihar reported the second highest with the total number 48,475, followed by Madhya Pradesh 33,158, Rajasthan 31,186, Uttar Pradesh 30,730, West Bengal 23,866 and Assam 12,618, it claimed.