Over 25,000 Applications For Bunker Construction In Poonch After Pakistan Cross-Border Shelling

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Since the shelling on civilian areas in Poonch district by Pakistani forces during the recent India-Pakistan skirmishes, in which 13 people were killed, the need and demand for constructing bunkers has tremendously increased in the district.

The district administration of Poonch has received more than 25,000 applications from people to construct bunkers in their areas, and for Poonch town alone, the administration has received more than 700 such applications.

“We received more than 25,000 applications for the construction of bunkers in the district, and the demand keeps rising every day. It is not possible to entertain every application, and thus we have initiated an assessment process, and all the block development officers have been given the task to prepare the report of the need for construction of bunkers in their respective areas,” an official of the district administration of Poonch told ETV Bharat.

“For Poonch town, more than 700 applications have been received, and the Executive Officer (EO) of Poonch municipal council will be giving the assessment report,” he added. He said that it is a herculean task to prepare the report, and the officers themselves have to reach every place to assess the ground situation and file a report, which will become a base for prioritisation of the construction of bunkers.

After the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, including 25 tourists, were killed by heavily armed terrorists in Baisaran meadow, had launched an offensive against terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) on the intervening night of May 6-7. After that, on the morning of May 7, Pakistan had attacked Poonch town and other border areas, in which 13 people were killed in Poonch district, three in Rajouri and two in Jammu district. Due to the continuous and heavy shelling, mass migration from Poonch town and other border areas had taken place, and people were shifted to safer places to save their lives.

This has raised the need and demand for the construction of bunkers in the affected areas, and during his visit to Poonch, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also spoken about it. These bunkers have to be constructed under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) and will have to get approval from the Central government.

Earlier, 1,201 bunkers were constructed in different areas of Poonch district, but now the demand has exceeded, and more and more people want the government to construct bunkers for them so that they have the option to save lives in case of any untoward incident in the future.

“After getting the assessment report from field officers, the compiled report will be sent to the Home Department and from there it will be forwarded to the Central Government for approval and funds,” the officer added.

In this regard, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Poonch Ajaz Jan had also written to the government to expedite the process, and the Omar Abdullah-led government had written a letter to the Poonch administration to prepare the report as soon as possible.

