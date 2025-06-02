ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 2.5 Tonnes of Explosives Looted By Maoists Recovered In Odisha-Jharkhand Joint Operation

Security forces recover over 2.5 tonnes of explosives looted by Maoists in Odisha’s Sundergarh district during a joint operation. ( Etv Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Security forces on Monday recovered over 2.5 tonnes of explosive materials looted by Maoists from the K Balang area in Sundergarh district, Odisha, on May 27, according to Western Range DIG Brijesh Roy. He said the explosives were seized from different forest locations during the ongoing operation.

The joint operation is being carried out along the Odisha-Jharkhand border by personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jharkhand’s elite Jaguar force.

“Today alone, more than 2.5 tonnes of explosives have been recovered. According to the FIR, around 4 tonnes were looted. The remaining quantity will be confirmed once the operation concludes,” said DIG Roy.

Rourkela SP also commented, “The operation has been ongoing since May 27. Our teams are working round the clock from multiple directions. The primary focus at this stage is on recovering the explosives rather than making arrests.”