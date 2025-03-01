Over 17.32 Crore Trees Planted Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has always been at the forefront of environment conservation in the country. Thanks to the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5 last year, over 17 crore trees planted have been planted in the state.

"Trees planted under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign will serve as a blessing for human life and wildlife habitats across the nation in the years to come, said Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera. Led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has set a new milestone and record by ranking second in the country as on February, with over 17.32 crore trees planted under the campaign, contributing immensely to the state's green cover. Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country with 39.51 crore tree plantations due to its population and geographical area.

Sharing details on the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on the eve of World Wildlife Day, Bera said under this initiative, a total of over 121 crore trees have been planted across 37 states and union territories in the country. He stated that the Chief Minister of Gujarat was the first to initiate campaign in the state by planting a tree in Gandhinagar as a tribute to his mother. As part of this initiative, cabinet ministers, MLAs, MPs, office bearers, officials, educational and voluntary institutions, and environment friendly citizens of Gujarat have actively participated by planting a tree as a tribute to their mothers.

File Photo of CM Bhupendra Patel launching 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in the state (CMO Gujarat)

Gujarat currently ranks second in the country after Uttar Pradesh in terms of tree plantation. However, as per the 2011 Census, Uttar Pradesh is the most populated state, with an estimated 19.98 crore population and a land area of 2,40,928 square kilometers. In comparison, Gujarat has a population of approximately over six crore and a land area of 1,96,024 square kilometers. Considering these factors, Gujarat can be considered at the forefront with regards to planting of trees across the nation, Bera said.

Providing insights on tree plantations carried out in rural and urban areas under this campaign Minister of State for Forest and Environment, Mukesh Patel said as on February 27, 2025, a total of 15.71 crore trees have been planted in rural areas and 1.60 crore in urban areas. Among districts, Kutch, known for its arid landscape, ranks first in the state with the highest 2.94 crore tree plantations. Other districts with significant contributions in planting of trees include Jamnagar (1.01 crore), Ahmedabad (73.87 lakh), Banaskantha (72.83 lakh), Kheda (70.63 lakh), Surat (69.72 lakh), Narmada (61.13 lakh), Surendranagar (56.91 lakh), Valsad (53.55 lakh), Dahod (51.99 lakh) and Sabarkantha (50.62 lakh) .

This apart, Gujarat stands first in the country by planting mangroves over 19,020 hectares under Central government's ‘Mishti’ scheme for the conservation of wildlife and marine biodiversity.