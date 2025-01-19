Over 15 Lakh Birds Counted Across Odisha, Over 200 Species Identified

Bhubaneswar: Over 15 lakh birds were counted and more than 200 species identified across the state’s wetlands as per the census that concluded on Saturday.

Chilika Lake including Nalabana Sanctuary

A total of 11,27,228 birds from 118 species were counted in this year's census at Chilika Lake and its adjoining areas. At least 196 species were recorded across the Chilika lagoon and Mangalajodi Wetlands, marking an increase of nine species compared to the previous year. The surveyors recorded 10,87,226 migratory birds from 109 species. The number of resident birds totaled 40,002 birds across 87 species. Nalabana Sanctuary, which remains a key hotspot, recorded 92 species and 3,43,226 birds, underlining its importance in sustaining a rich birdlife ecosystem.

Hirakud and Bhitarkanika

This apart, Hirakud Reservoir recorded 3,77,732 birds from 122 species. The reservoir, spanning 700 sq km, was divided into 21 sectors, with 32 teams and 70 participants conducting the survey. This collaborative effort resulted in an extensive understanding of the bird populations within the reservoir. Similarly, a total of 1,51,614 birds from 118 species were recorded in Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara. The Lesser Whistling Duck (44,825) and Northern Pintail (18,776) were the most populous species observed in the park. One of the highlights was the sighting of the Great Bittern at Gahirmatha during the census.

Surveyors at Chilika Lake during the Bird Census (ETV Bharat)

Paradeep Gypsum Pond Area

This area emerged as a critical hotspot for bird congregations, adding to Bhitarkanika’s reputation as an ecologically significant area. This was for the first time that the census was conducted across the entire state. The data gathered will prove invaluable in shaping future conservation efforts and enhancing sustainable eco-tourism initiatives.

The census was carried out with precision, dividing each wetland into strategic sectors to ensure comprehensive coverage. Over 200 dedicated participants, including forest staff, ornithologists, researchers, and trained volunteers, meticulously surveyed the wetlands using spotting scopes, binoculars, and data sheets to ensure the accurate identification and counting of birds.