Over 1,300 Gifts To PM Modi Up For E-Auction

New Delhi: The e-auction of various gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ongoing since September 17, his 75th birthday, through the website called PM Mementoes. All proceeds from the e-auction will go to the Namami Gange Project, the Government of India’s flagship initiative for the rejuvenation, conservation, and protection of the Ganga and its ecosystem.

The seventh edition of the auction coincides with Sewa Pakhwada, being organised across the country from September 17 to October 2 to commemorate his birthday. According to Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, this year’s edition will feature over 1,300 items currently on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi.

"Over the past few days, the online auction for the various gifts I have received during my different programmes has been underway. The auction includes very interesting works which illustrate the culture and creativity of India. The proceeds from the auction will go towards Namami Gange. Do take part in the auction," Modi shared on X.

A special highlight of this edition is the sports memorabilia gifted by India’s para-athletes who participated in the 2024 Paris Paralympics. These tokens symbolise resilience, excellence, and the indomitable spirit of Indian sport, said an official statement. Other items that will be auctioned include paintings, artefacts, sculptures, idols of gods and goddesses and some sports items.