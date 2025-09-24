Over 1,300 Gifts To PM Modi Up For E-Auction
The seventh edition of the auction coincides with Sewa Pakhwada, being organised across the country from September 17 to October 2 to commemorate his birthday.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 12:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The e-auction of various gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ongoing since September 17, his 75th birthday, through the website called PM Mementoes. All proceeds from the e-auction will go to the Namami Gange Project, the Government of India’s flagship initiative for the rejuvenation, conservation, and protection of the Ganga and its ecosystem.
The seventh edition of the auction coincides with Sewa Pakhwada, being organised across the country from September 17 to October 2 to commemorate his birthday. According to Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, this year’s edition will feature over 1,300 items currently on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi.
"Over the past few days, the online auction for the various gifts I have received during my different programmes has been underway. The auction includes very interesting works which illustrate the culture and creativity of India. The proceeds from the auction will go towards Namami Gange. Do take part in the auction," Modi shared on X.
Over the past few days, the online auction for the various gifts I have received during my different programmes has been underway. The auction includes very interesting works which illustrate the culture and creativity of India. The proceeds from the auction will go towards… pic.twitter.com/ONOq88XOXZ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2025
A special highlight of this edition is the sports memorabilia gifted by India’s para-athletes who participated in the 2024 Paris Paralympics. These tokens symbolise resilience, excellence, and the indomitable spirit of Indian sport, said an official statement. Other items that will be auctioned include paintings, artefacts, sculptures, idols of gods and goddesses and some sports items.
The first auction of PM mementoes was held in January 2019. Since then, thousands of unique gifts presented to PM Modi have been auctioned, raising more than Rs 50 crore in support of the Namami Gange Project. Modi is the first Prime Minister of India to dedicate all mementoes towards this noble cause, said Shekhawat.
The collection reflects the cultural diversity of India, ranging from traditional art, paintings, sculptures, handicrafts, and tribal artefacts, to ceremonial gifts of honour and respect, said the official statement.
Some of the items available for auction include an intricately embroidered Pashmina shawl from Jammu and Kashmir, a Tanjore painting of Ram Durbar, a metallic statue of Nataraja, Rogan Art from Gujarat depicting the Tree of Life, and a handwoven Naga shawl.
The e-auction is not just an opportunity for citizens to own a piece of history, but also to participate in a noble mission—the preservation of our holy river, the Ganga, the statement said.
[With agency inputs]
Also Read