Over 12 Lakh Qualify NEET UG 2025: Tough Competition Ahead For Government MBBS Seats

New Delhi: A total of 12,36,531 candidates have been declared qualified for the next stage of medical admission counselling after they cleared the NEET UG 2025. The majority of top-ranking candidates are eyeing government MBBS seats.

According to official data, there are 1,18,190 MBBS seats available across the country. Of these, 60,124 seats are in government medical colleges. However, approximately 10 per cent of these are reserved under the management or NRI quota, leaving around 55,000 government MBBS seats available at affordable fee structures.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that even about 10 days after the result of NEET UG was announced, the Medical Council Committee has not given any information about admission counselling.

Counselling is expected to start soon. However, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institutes, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) - Puducherry and Karaikal, have also not released the admission prospectus for the MBBS course yet.

The admission eligibility conditions of AIIMS and JIPMER institutes are different from those of other medical institutes. However, admission to their MBBS seats is given on the basis of the NEET UG merit list.

Dev Sharma mentioned that since the MBBS and BDS counselling process has not begun yet, the most confused candidates are those who have scored between 500 and 520 marks in the NEET UG 2025 exam.

He added that there is still a possibility for such candidates to secure an MBBS seat through central or state-level counselling. However, if that doesn't materialise, they could consider repeating the exam next year, as there's a good chance of improving their scores. Despite this, many of them remain uncertain about whether to go ahead with counselling or start preparing again.

There are 1,18,190 MBBS seats in 780 medical colleges on the website of the National Medical Commission (NMC). Out of the MBBS seats, 428 government medical colleges have 60,124 MBBS seats, while 352 private or trust medical colleges have 58066 seats.

However, some new medical colleges may open by the time counselling begins. It is expected that MBBS seats may increase by 1000 to 2000. On the other hand, there are management and NRI quota seats in government medical colleges. There are more than 6000 MBBS seats in government medical colleges under NRI and management quota.

Read More