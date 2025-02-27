ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 11 Lakh Devotees Offer Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath On Mahashivaratri

Under the supervision of the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration, systematic arrangements were made to facilitate a seamless 'darshan' experience.

Devotees gathered at Baba Vishwanath Temple In Varanasi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

Varanasi: Varanasi witnessed a massive influx of devotees on Mahashivaratri, with more than 11.69 lakh people paying obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, the local administration ensured comprehensive security, smooth crowd management and essential facilities for the devotees.

Under the supervision of the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration, systematic arrangements were made to facilitate a seamless 'darshan' experience. Crowds of devotees gathered on the temple premises early on Wednesday, eager to perform the rituals.

"Over 11.69 lakh devotees offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath on Mahashivaratri. In February, five to six lakh people are visiting the temple on average," according to the statement. The devotees offered prayers and performed the traditional 'jalabhishek'.

The Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Ganga's ghats were showered with flower petals from helicopters on the occasion.

TAGGED:

