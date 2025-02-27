ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 11 Lakh Devotees Offer Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath On Mahashivaratri

Varanasi: Varanasi witnessed a massive influx of devotees on Mahashivaratri, with more than 11.69 lakh people paying obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, the local administration ensured comprehensive security, smooth crowd management and essential facilities for the devotees.

Under the supervision of the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration, systematic arrangements were made to facilitate a seamless 'darshan' experience. Crowds of devotees gathered on the temple premises early on Wednesday, eager to perform the rituals.