Over 1000 Unregistered Boats Raise Security Concerns In Maharashtra's Raigad

After thorough discussions and consultation, authorities have asked all the fishing boat owners in the district to officially register their boats with the government.

Over 1000 Unregistered Boats Raise Security Concerns In Maharashtra's Raigad
Over 1000 Unregistered Boats Raise Security Concerns In Maharashtra's Raigad (ETV Bharat)
Published : July 11, 2025 at 9:04 PM IST

Raigad: Maharashtra Police have revealed more than 1,000 boats are currently working without proper registration in the outskirts of the district. This has raised serious questions regarding smuggling, ambushes, or other illegal activities.

On June 6, all the systems in Raigad district were alerted after receiving information about a suspicious boat on the Korlai beach. However, during the investigation, it was found that this was not a boat but a buoy that had been carried from Pakistan.

Warning for the security systems

After thorough discussions and consultation between the district administration and the police system, a big decision has been made.

“All the fishing boat owners in the district have now been asked to officially register their boats with the government. Therefore, if such a thing happens, it will be easier to investigate the suspicious boat,” said Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal.

She said the matter of illegal boats was considered very serious in terms of the country's maritime security, and this has created a big challenge for the security system in the entire Konkan, including Raigad. “Incidents like terrorist infiltration or smuggling can occur from unregistered boats,” she said.

Demand for action from the government

Local citizens, fishing associations, and social activists have appealed to the government to take immediate measures in this matter. There is also a strong demand that registration of boats, GPS tracking, and regular inspections should be made mandatory.

Ajmal Kasab and his other accomplices had come from Pakistan by sea and carried out attacks in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Due to this, coastal security has been tightened. However, the police have been facing a challenge after it came to light that many Indian boats were not registered due to the buoys.

