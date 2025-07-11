ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 1000 Unregistered Boats Raise Security Concerns In Maharashtra's Raigad

Raigad: Maharashtra Police have revealed more than 1,000 boats are currently working without proper registration in the outskirts of the district. This has raised serious questions regarding smuggling, ambushes, or other illegal activities.

On June 6, all the systems in Raigad district were alerted after receiving information about a suspicious boat on the Korlai beach. However, during the investigation, it was found that this was not a boat but a buoy that had been carried from Pakistan.

Warning for the security systems

After thorough discussions and consultation between the district administration and the police system, a big decision has been made.

“All the fishing boat owners in the district have now been asked to officially register their boats with the government. Therefore, if such a thing happens, it will be easier to investigate the suspicious boat,” said Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal.