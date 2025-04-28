ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 1,000 Indians Leave Pakistan For Home After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pakistani paramilitary soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Wagah, a joint border crossing point on the Pakistan and India border, near Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, April 25, 2025. ( AP )

Lahore: More than 1,000 Indians have left Pakistan for their home via the Wagah border over the last six days after they were forced to cut short their visits because of the cancellation of visas in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, an official said on Monday.

"Over 1,000 Indians have left Pakistan for their home via the Wagah border over the last six days. Similarly, more than 800 Pakistanis have returned home by Monday," a government official told PTI.

He added that those possessing long-term visas from both countries are facing problems in repatriation. On Sunday, 236 Pakistanis returned home and 115 Indians crossed into their homeland.

At Wagah, Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Force thoroughly checked the papers of the repatriated citizens before allowing them to proceed with immigration. On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Kashmir's Pahalgam killing 26 people, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack. In New Delhi, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday decided, among other things, to close the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect.