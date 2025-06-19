Over 1,000 From Ladakh Stranded In Iran Amid Escalating Conflict

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh, June 19: As tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, deep concern grips families in Ladakh with over a thousand residents, including students and religious scholars, currently stranded in Iran. In response, the district administrations of Leh and Kargil have set up 24/7 Help Desks and Emergency Control Rooms at their respective Deputy Commissioners’ offices to provide assistance and real-time updates to affected families.

Amid growing anxiety, public representatives and local leaders have stepped up efforts to ensure the safe return of Ladakhi residents. The Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Mohmad Haneefa Jan, and CEC LAHDC Kargil, Dr. Mohd. Jaffer Akhoon are in continuous touch with the Ministry of External Affairs, pressing for the urgent evacuation of stranded individuals, many of whom are students pursuing higher education and Maulvis attending Islamic institutions in Iran.

Mohmad Haneefa Jan, Member of Parliament, said, “I visited the Ministry of External Affairs, but the External Affairs Minister was out of the country, and his secretary was also abroad with the Prime Minister. However, I was able to meet Dr. Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary (PAI Division – Iran Incharge) and obtained details about all individuals from Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir currently in Iran. Many tullab from Ladakh are in Iran, along with students pursuing MBBS in Tehran. They have been moved to Qom to a safe location. We are in constant touch with them and have requested their safe and timely evacuation. I also met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and submitted a letter addressed to the External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, urging immediate action. The Minister has assured me that he will take up the matter, and I am also in contact with the Home Minister regarding this issue. More than 1,000 people from Ladakh, including students, tullab, and their families, are currently stranded in Iran. Most of them are tullab and their families. We are coordinating closely with the Iranian Embassy. Our demand is that all the people from Ladakh must be safely evacuated at the earliest, especially as the situation in the region is escalating with each passing day.”

Dr. Mohd. Jaffer Akhoon, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC Kargil, stated,

“We have formally requested the Ministry of External Affairs through MP Ladakh for the evacuation of all individuals from Ladakh who are currently stranded in Iran. A 24/7 helpline has been established in Kargil, and we are in constant communication with the Government of India. I am hopeful that some of our students will return to India today. Many of them are in Iran pursuing engineering and Islamic studies. We are in the process of compiling a complete list of all stranded individuals. It is estimated that around 1,000 people from both Leh and Kargil are currently in Iran. Our efforts are focused on ensuring their safe evacuation, and the Government of India is extending full support in this regard. We have complete faith in the government and its commitment to bring our people back safely.”

Syed Ahmad Rizvi, Former MLC Kargil and Councillor Sankoo, said, “My daughter is currently pursuing her MBBS at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (SBUMS) in Tehran. I had earlier reached out to our MP from Ladakh and the CEC of Kargil, requesting them to take up this matter. Thankfully, the students are now in a safe location. However, due to security concerns, all communication networks in the area have been shut down, and we have been unable to contact her. Just today, she managed to call and reassure us not to worry, informing me that the Indian Embassy is taking care of them”.

He continued, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the UT administration, Councils of Ladakh, for their swift efforts in ensuring the safety of students stranded in Iran. Initially, I was extremely worried, especially when the capital was being targeted. My daughter told me they were even without water for an entire day due to a missile attack. We are deeply thankful that the government responded quickly. I now appeal to the Government of India to expedite the evacuation of all remaining people from Ladakh and ensure their safe return home.”

Syed Mohsin from Latoo village in Kargil said, “My son has been in Iran for the past seven years along with his wife and daughter. He has been pursuing Islamic Studies at Al-Mustafa International University since 2018. This year, he was planning to return to Ladakh for Muharram and had even booked his ticket. However, since yesterday, we have lost contact with him due to the shutdown of communication networks in the region. Before that, he had informed me that the Indian Embassy had taken their name list, including others from Ladakh. I appeal to the government to take urgent steps to evacuate all those who are stranded in Iran and ensure their safe return.”