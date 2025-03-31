Over 100 Fall Ill After Consuming Buckwheat Flour Dishes In Dehradun

Dehradun: Over 100 people from different areas of Dehradun fell ill after consuming buckwheat flour and have been admitted to the District Coronation Hospital and Doon Hospital. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat paid visits to those undergoing treatment and enquired about their well-being.

"About 66 people have been admitted to Coronation Hospital, and 44 are undergoing treatment at Doon Hospital. Their condition is stable. People involved in the matter will not be spared," Dhami said.

"Reached Coronation Hospital, Dehradun and enquired about the well-being of the people who fell ill due to food poisoning. During this, he instructed the officials to provide proper treatment to the patients. The investigation revealed that the incident of food poisoning occurred due to consumption of spoiled buckwheat flour. Instructions have been given to seal the concerned agency and immediately remove the flour from the shops where it was distributed. The Health Secretary has also been instructed to investigate the causes of the incident and take strict action against the culprits. Special care should be taken that such incidents do not recur and food safety standards should be strictly followed," he posted on X.

It is learnt that following the fasting on Tuesday, they consumed dishes made of buckwheat flour on Wednesay, which led to stomach pain, dizziness and nausea.

Rawat has directed the local administration to investigate the causes of food adulteration and take strict action against the culprits. It is learnt that buckwheat flour was supplied to various stores and warehouses of Dehradun from Vikasnagar, Patelnagar and Kotwali areas.

"On Navratri, customers purchased buckwheat flour and consumed dishes prepared with it. On Monday, it came to light that some people fell ill after consuming food made from buckwheat flour. They are being treated at Coronation and Doon Hospitals," an official of the Dehradun Police said.

According to police, it was found that a trader from the Vikasnagar area had stocked the buckwheat flour, which was distributed to various stores and warehouses in Dehradun. Following the incident, buckwheat flour was seized by the police from the concerned shops and warehouses.

Dehradun Police have issued a public advisory requesting those who bought buckwheat flour from the said stores and warehouses in the Vikasnagar, Patelnagar and Kotwal areas to refrain from consuming it.