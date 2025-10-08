ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 1 Lakh Trafficked Children Rescued From Across Country In Last Over Two Years

New Delhi: More than one lakh children trafficked children were rescued from across the country in the last two-and-a-half years, a network working for child rights claimed on Wednesday.

The children were rescued from brick kilns, construction sites, shops and tea stalls and footpaths in different parts of the country. Child trafficking is a grave offence and represents one of the most severe forms of human rights violations that are widespread in various parts of India. Addressing the issue of child trafficking necessitates the involvement and focus of a diverse array of stakeholders.

The children who fall victim to the heinous act endure extreme forms of exploitation, including physical, sexual, and emotional violence, as well as abuse, torture, and trauma. They may also be subjected to forced and bonded labor, coerced marriages, and practices akin to slavery.

The brutality and injustice experienced by victims of child trafficking frequently surpass their understanding. Their lives are irrevocably damaged and they are stripped of their fundamental rights.

In order to address the serious issue of child trafficking, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a premier statutory organization established under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, has been actively implementing measures within its authority and scope.

The number of victims rescued below 18 years from trafficking between 2018 to 2022 from different parts of the country were 13,170, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shared by the government.

The obligation to prevent and combat the crime of child trafficking primarily lies with the respective states and Union Territories (UTs), which possess the authority to address such offenses in accordance with the existing legal provisions.