Over 1 Lakh Trafficked Children Rescued From Across Country In Last Over Two Years
As per the data, the highest 30,267 children rescued during the period were from Telangana.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
New Delhi: More than one lakh children trafficked children were rescued from across the country in the last two-and-a-half years, a network working for child rights claimed on Wednesday.
The children were rescued from brick kilns, construction sites, shops and tea stalls and footpaths in different parts of the country. Child trafficking is a grave offence and represents one of the most severe forms of human rights violations that are widespread in various parts of India. Addressing the issue of child trafficking necessitates the involvement and focus of a diverse array of stakeholders.
The children who fall victim to the heinous act endure extreme forms of exploitation, including physical, sexual, and emotional violence, as well as abuse, torture, and trauma. They may also be subjected to forced and bonded labor, coerced marriages, and practices akin to slavery.
The brutality and injustice experienced by victims of child trafficking frequently surpass their understanding. Their lives are irrevocably damaged and they are stripped of their fundamental rights.
In order to address the serious issue of child trafficking, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a premier statutory organization established under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, has been actively implementing measures within its authority and scope.
The number of victims rescued below 18 years from trafficking between 2018 to 2022 from different parts of the country were 13,170, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shared by the government.
The obligation to prevent and combat the crime of child trafficking primarily lies with the respective states and Union Territories (UTs), which possess the authority to address such offenses in accordance with the existing legal provisions.
However, the Central government also enhances the initiatives of the states and UTs in this area by offering them guidelines aimed at preventing and addressing human trafficking, including child trafficking, through various advisories.
According to data shared by Just Rights For Children (JRC), a network of over 250 organizations working for child protection across the country, with ETV Bharat on Wednesday, between April, 2023 and September, 2025, 1.10 lakh children were rescued from trafficking from different states and UTs.
As per the data, the highest 30,267 children rescued during the period were from Telangana. The second highest was recorded from Bihar at 10,211, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 9,445 and Rajasthan 8,278. A total of 6,564 children were rescued from Delhi in the above mentioned period, it claimed.
Child rights expert's views
Citing the reasons behind rescue of children in large numbers from several states, Jyoti Mathur, Senior Advisor, Policy and Research, JRC told ETV Bharat, "Proactive steps by the State Government have led to rescue of hundreds of children. Operation Muskaan or Smile has also been taken up regularly in the State since 2015 every year to trace missing and trafficked children. Further, the facial recognition application ‘Darpan’ helps in tracing children."
The child rights expert asserted the major factors leading to child trafficking include lack of educational facilities, poverty, lack of awareness, social vulnerabilities and discrimination, demand for cheap and flexible labour and tradition, among others. Mathur further said that the NCPCR and their state counterparts should monitor implementation of laws and programmes.
Also Read
Child Trafficking Gang Busted In Delhi, 6 Infants Rescued, 10 Held