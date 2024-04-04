Over 1.25 Lakh Election Violation Complaints Received on cVigil App; Kerala Tops The List

New Delhi: As many as 1,25,939 complaints were received by the Election Commission of India (ECI) through the EC's cVigil App regarding the violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) between March 16 and April 3.

Out of these, 1,25,551 were disposed off while 1,13,481 were resolved within 100 minutes and 388 are still in process.

According to the data from the Election Commission, out of a total of 36 States/UTs- Kerala with 71,168 complaints in the given duration topped the list with the highest number of complaints followed by 14,684 in Uttarakhand, 13,959 in Karnataka, 7,055 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,126 in West Bengal, 2,575 in Rajasthan, 2,168 in Tamil Nadu, 1,837 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,829 in Odisha, 1,801 in Uttar Pradesh and others.

Similarly, out of the total of 71,168 complaints in Kerala, 70,929 were disposed of while 67,128 were resolved within 100 minutes while 14,667 complaints in Uttarakhand were disposed off with 14,071 getting resolved within 100 minutes.

For Karnataka, a total of 13,921 were disposed while 11,908 were resolved within 100 minutes while in Andhra Pradesh 7,052 were disposed and 6,308 were resolved within 100 minutes and others.

Mizoram, Nagaland, and Ladakh recorded zero complaints followed by 6 in Meghalaya, 10 in Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu, 12 in Manipur, 13 in Jammu Kashmir, 14 in Puducherry, 19 in Tripura and others.

In terms of total complaints that are still in process, as many as 388 are still in process with Kerala (239) again topping the list followed by 38 in Karnataka, 31 in West Bengal, 29 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Uttarakhand and others.

cVigil is a user-friendly and easy-to-operate application, which connects vigilant citizens with the District Control Room, Returning Officer and Flying Squads Teams. By using this app, the citizens can immediately report on incidents of political misconduct within minutes and without having to rush to the office of the returning officer. As soon as the complaint is sent on the cVigil app, the complainant will receive a unique ID through which the person will be able to track the complaint on their mobile.